Indian woman gets US citizenship at the age of 99, netizens question American dream

At age 99, a woman named Daibai has become a US citizen. Daibai was born in India in 1925 and currently living with her daughter in Orlando. Daibai becomes a US citizen at 99(X/USCIS)

Daibai's way to naturalization is proof that many around the globe still look forward to the US as a country where you could always have a chance to live a better life.

The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the official USCIS account on Twitter were sharing information about Daibai's naturalization. “Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance,” the post reads.

That image shows Daibai holding the naturalization certificate with her daughter while a USCIS officer stands close to facilitate the swearing-in.

According to the USCIS website, “Green card holders who are age 65 or older and have lived in the U.S. as permanent residents for at least 20 years (not necessarily continuously) can take an easier version of the history and government (civics) exam that is required of naturalization applicants. This is commonly referred to as the ‘65/20 exception.’”

Netizens question the American dream

Actually, however, Daibai’s story also gave rise among netizens to questions about whether or not the American dream is open to anyone. For some, the issue was how with it being so late, any value not only to the society but to the person themselves from being a citizen is debatable.

“Most Indians in employment based green card backlog would look like this by the time they get their green cards, ” one X user pours his frustration.

Another piped in, “Rumor has it that Daibai was in the Indian green card backlog, renewing her H-1B every three years and now can finally retire.”

In recent days, the H1B visa has been nothing but an ordeal, with wait times extending beyond 100 years. Working professionals such as engineers, scientists, and journalists face a minimum wait of 500 days for visa approval, while many already studying in the country are waiting for their visa renewal. Several students spit out their anger over social media, with posts like, “H1B visa is a painful death,” and “This immigration journey is full of obstacles despite.”

While addressing the US's visa woes, Varun Singh, MD-XIPHIAS Immigration, told HindustanTimes.com, “Crucial for skilled Indian professionals aiming to work in the United States, is currently facing significant challenges due to extensive backlogs.”

Last month US Immigration Fund President and CMO Nicholas A. Mastroianni III also resonated the same vibe. He told HindustanTimes.com, “Enhancing visa processing efficiency to alleviate delays and attract investment” is necessary, but they need to focus on “ bolstering program integrity and transparency to combat fraud and maintain public trust” while “advocating for legislative reform and modernization to align visa policies with current economic needs.”