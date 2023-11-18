Vivek Ramaswamy opens up about losing first child in miscarriage, ‘we drew strength from our faith’

Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy always known for his fiery rhetoric during debates and interviews exposed a very emotional side of his personality. As he tried to hold back his tears during ''family discussion'' session in Iowa, Vivek shared the tale of losing his first child in miscarriage.

DES MOINES, IOWA - NOVEMBER 17: Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy holds his son while at the Thanksgiving Family Forum at the downtown Marriott on November 17, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramaswamy says he and his wife Apoorva, a throat surgeon, had it all planned, they wanted to have their first child after she finished her residency. When that happened they both were ecstatic and even wrote a journal to their future kid. However, within three and a half months his wife woke up bleeding and had a miscarriage. As they moved on the second pregnancy wasn't easy either but they braved through the struggled.

Ramaswamy then gestured for his three-year-old son to join him onstage after detailing how his wife, Apoorva, thought she had suffered a second miscarriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Republicans battling to be their party's alternative to former President Donald Trump came together Friday for a different kind of cattle call, bringing personal and at times emotional stories to what an influential Iowa Christian organisation billed as a friendly conversation. However, Trump did not attend, though he was invited.

Haley mentioned the difficulty she had getting pregnant. Vander Plaats later asked her to address her stance on abortion, which calls for consensus on the issue.

Haley has urged Republicans to not push for a national abortion ban with next to no chance of passing Congress. But when pressed by Vander Plaats on whether she would have signed a new law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy as governor, as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did this year, she said yes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON