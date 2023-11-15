Wall Street banker gets fired after yelling 'go back to your country' at a Jewish-American

A Wall Street banker named Kurush Mistry has been removed from his job for his anti-Semitic stance against a Jewish-American man. In a viral video taken at 68th Street and Riverside Boulevard in New York, Kurush and his partner Shailja Gupta had yelled “go back to your country” at a Jewish-American.

According to the LinkedIn page of Kurush, he was working at Freepoint Commodities.

"Freepoint is committed to fostering a culture of mutual respect and tolerance. We welcome the diversity of views and opinions held by our employees, but Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech directed against any group. We are aware of the recent antisemitic incident reported on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint," read the statement from the company.

In the viral video, Kurush was recorded covering posters that pleaded for the return of hostages abducted by Hamas terrorists during their attack on Israel on October 7. The Jewish-American stranger asked Kurush, ‘What’s your name, sir? You must be very proud.’

In reply, the couple raised their middle fingers at him. But the man continued to take a dig and said "You are really proud of yourself."

Kurush answered “Very proud”. Then he held a note which read "Israel is an apartheid state and is commits genocide."

Seconds later, Kurush was heard telling the man to “go back to your country”.

After that the man informed he was an American of Jewish origin. The man asked the couple "You also want my country not to exist, so where should I go?"

Israel-Hamas war

Meanwhile, Israel is continuing its offensive against the hideouts and terror centres of Hamas in Gaza. On Wednesday, the defence forces entered Gaza's largest hospital, beneath which it is alleged that a command centre of Hamas operates.

