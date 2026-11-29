The artificial intelligence (AI) trade is losing momentum on Wall Street, prompting investors to look beyond technology stocks for safer investment options. Analysts believe some companies with little or no dependence on AI could help investors deal with the current stock market volatility.

Wall Street's AI sell-off puts Dollar General, defence and insurance stocks in focus. (Reuters) (HT_PRINT) more less

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Although the major US stock indexes recorded a sharp recovery this week, they are still heading towards monthly losses in November. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 4% this month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.3%. The Nasdaq Composite, which has greater exposure to technology stocks, has dropped 6.5%, as noted by CNBC.

Dollar General stock gains as AI sell-off hits Wall Street

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With concerns around AI-related stocks growing, analysts are identifying companies from other sectors that could perform better during the market downturn. Their picks include businesses in discount retail, defence and insurance.

Dollar General is emerging as a defensive retail pick: Discount retailer Dollar General is among the stocks that could hold up well as technology shares face pressure, according to Piper Sandler.

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{{^usCountry}} Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar General's rating to overweight from neutral this week. The firm also raised its price target to $170 from $123, indicating a potential upside of 22% from Friday's closing price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar General's rating to overweight from neutral this week. The firm also raised its price target to $170 from $123, indicating a potential upside of 22% from Friday's closing price. {{/usCountry}}

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Analyst Peter Keith said Dollar General's steady business growth could make its shares attractive during a period of rising stock market volatility. In a recent note to clients, Keith wrote, "DG's steady growth profile should be highly appealing amidst an increasingly volatile stock market environment", according to CNBC.

Dollar General shares have gained around 13% over the past three months. The company has been working to improve its profit margins as part of a wider turnaround strategy.

Piper Sandler believes the retailer could see further gains as its mainly low-income customer base starts showing signs of spending more money at its stores.

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Improving income levels and employment conditions could also support Dollar General's business. Keith pointed to faster growth in both real and nominal income in September. According to his note, real income growth increased to 1.1%, while nominal income growth reached 4.8%.

Keith also highlighted an improvement in the average number of hours employees are working each week. These developments could give customers more money to spend, benefiting discount retailers such as Dollar General.

Defence stocks to watch as global tensions rise

Defence stocks could benefit from global tensions: Defence companies are another group of stocks that analysts believe could offer investors some protection from the AI-related market sell-off.

Wolfe Research said defence stocks could perform well regardless of whether the AI trade recovers. The firm believes rising geopolitical tensions and the need for stronger military capabilities could support defence spending across the world.

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Analyst Myles Walton said the current geopolitical situation provides a strong reason for governments to continue increasing their long-term defence spending, according to CNBC.

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In a Sunday note to clients, Walton wrote that there is "a geopolitical backdrop that lends itself to favor longer term global defense spending."

Defence stocks have recently performed poorly compared with the wider market. The US Defense ETF (DUTY), which tracks defence-related companies, has fallen more than 6% over the past month. The S&P 500 has declined nearly 6% over the same period.

However, Walton believes the recent fall in defence stocks has made their valuations more attractive. Their valuations compared with the S&P 500 have come down, creating a potential opportunity for investors looking to enter the sector.

Walton identified five defence companies as his top picks. They are:

General Dynamics: A major defence contractor involved in military vehicles, submarines and other defence equipment.

RTX: A defence and aerospace company known for its missile systems, aircraft engines and other military technologies.

Huntington Ingalls Industries: A major US military shipbuilder.

L3Harris Technologies: A defence technology company that provides communication, surveillance and other military systems.

Curtiss-Wright: An industrial and defence company that supplies equipment and technology for military and aerospace applications.

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Wolfe Research believes these companies could benefit from long-term global defence spending, even if investors continue moving away from expensive AI-related stocks.

Aon and Arthur J. Gallagher shares gain as AI fears grow

Insurance brokers are another defensive option: Insurance brokerage companies could also attract investors as concerns about AI continue to affect technology shares, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Bob Jian Huang said insurance brokers could offer a relatively safer investment option because of their stable earnings, limited dependence on AI and the regulations governing their businesses, according to CNBC.

Morgan Stanley has become more positive about insurance brokers as investors look for defensive stocks in the property and casualty insurance sector.

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In a Tuesday note to clients, Huang said, "As volatility persists and investors pivot to defensive [property and casualty] stocks, we are incrementally bullish on brokers."

According to Morgan Stanley, insurance brokers have several advantages during the current market uncertainty:

They have relatively strong and steady earnings.

Their businesses have limited dependence on AI.

They benefit from regulatory barriers that make it difficult for new competitors to enter the industry.

They generate steady revenue and strong cash flows.

They can also benefit from adopting AI to improve their own operations.

Morgan Stanley has given overweight ratings to insurance brokers Aon and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The investment bank believes both companies are relatively protected from concerns that AI could disrupt traditional businesses, according to CNBC.

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One major reason is that their businesses depend heavily on customer relationships. Insurance brokers work closely with clients to understand their requirements, arrange coverage and provide services. This makes their business models less vulnerable to being replaced by AI tools.

Their steady revenue streams and strong cash flows also make them attractive during periods of market uncertainty.

Regulations are another factor protecting these companies. Aon and Arthur J. Gallagher have been relatively slow in adopting AI because of the rules governing the insurance industry. This means their businesses are currently less dependent on technology.

Morgan Stanley believes larger insurance brokers can continue growing even as insurance pricing changes. The firm expects their organic growth to remain strong through 2027.

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Huang said insurance brokers could be one of the strongest defensive investment options within the insurance industry.

In his note, he wrote, “As organic growth for larger brokers appears durable into 2027 despite pricing, we believe brokers are the best place within insurance to play…defense”, according to CNBC.

Insurance stocks and defence picks offer investors options beyond AI

Investors had raised concerns earlier this year that AI could reduce the need for traditional insurance brokers by allowing customers to access insurance services directly through technology. However, Morgan Stanley said these fears have not yet become a reality and are unlikely to significantly affect larger brokers.

The recent performance of both companies has also been strong. Aon shares have gained around 10% over the past month, while Arthur J. Gallagher shares have risen approximately 12% during the same period.

What investors are watching

As the AI-related sell-off creates uncertainty across Wall Street, analysts are drawing attention to companies outside the technology sector. Dollar General, defence contractors and insurance brokers are among the businesses they believe could offer investors some protection against market volatility, according to CNBC.

These companies operate in different sectors, but they share some important qualities, including steady business activity, demand for their services and relatively limited dependence on the AI trade. However, analysts' picks do not guarantee gains, and investors still face risks if the wider stock market continues to decline.