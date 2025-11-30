Waltham fire: Massive blaze at 16 Craven Circle, house on fire on Main Street; scary videos emerge

A fire was reported at a house in Waltham, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 29. The blaze is at 16 Craven Circle, as per scanner reports. A fire was reported at Craven Circle in Waltham on Saturday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Waltham Fire. 16 Cravin [Craven] Cir. 2nd Alarm 2.5 story large woodframe Companies reporting heavy fire on both floors,” the report read.

Another scanner report added, “Massachusetts | Middlesex County | Waltham | 15 Raven Circle | 2nd Alarm | Box 52 | Command On Location With Fire In A Private Dwelling | Lines Stretched In Operation | Mutual Aid On Scene & Coverage.” Notably, they identified 16 Craven Circle as ‘15 Raven Circle’.

A local media report noted, “2025-11-29 16:07:00 | 2ND ALARM | WALTHAM, MA | 16 CRAVEN CIR | **2ND ALARM ON ARRIVAL** CREWS ARE WORKING A FIRE IN A 2.5 STORY RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE | G.B.D1/NEID2.”

Scary videos show massive blaze

One person shared scary visuals. The video showed the house on fire as flames could be seen almost near the roof as thick smoke filled the air.

“Waltham house caught fire at Main Street,” the person noted.

The news of the Waltham fire comes at the same time as a blaze has been reported in Rockland, around 35 miles away. A blaze has been reported at the Webster Park Nursing Home, at 56 Webster St. “Rockland Firefighters are operating at a Working Fire at 56 Webster St. Webster Park Nursing and Rehab. Fire on the 3rd floor,” authorities stated.

Hanover MA Fire Department noted “Tower 1 is responding mutual aid to the Town of Rockland, 56 Webster Street, for the 2nd alarm structure fire. All off-duty firefighters have been called back to cover additional calls in Hanover.”

Norwell Fire Department added, “Norwell E1 and C2 working at Rockland’s third alarm fire. Off duty personnel recalled to respond to calls in our town.”