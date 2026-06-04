War Powers Resolution update: 4 Republicans vote against Trump over Iran war - Who are they?

Four House Republicans broke with Donald Trump and GOP leadership on Wednesday, helping Democrats pass a resolution aimed at limiting the president’s authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. The measure passed the House by a narrow 215-208 vote.

Which Republicans voted against Trump?

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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Four Republicans crossed party lines to support the resolution:

Thomas Massie

Brian Fitzpatrick

Tom Barrett

Warren Davidson

Their votes joined those of House Democrats in approving the measure introduced by Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

What does the resolution do?

The resolution directs Trump to remove US armed forces from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes military action. Because it is a concurrent resolution, it would need approval from both chambers of Congress but would not go to the president for his signature. As a result, the measure is largely viewed as a symbolic statement of congressional opposition rather than a binding order.

Still, the vote represents a significant setback for the White House.

Vote delayed before finally passing

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{{^usCountry}} The measure was originally scheduled for a vote on May 21 before being pulled from the House floor at the last minute. At the time, Democrats accused Republican leaders of delaying the vote because the resolution appeared poised to pass amid GOP absences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The measure was originally scheduled for a vote on May 21 before being pulled from the House floor at the last minute. At the time, Democrats accused Republican leaders of delaying the vote because the resolution appeared poised to pass amid GOP absences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A lot of my Republican colleagues are feeling the pressure back home when they’re looking at the cost of food, the cost of gas,” Meeks previously told CNN. “(Johnson) is feeling heat. He’s trying to cover for the president. … But I think the time of him being able to cover for the president is rapidly ending.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A lot of my Republican colleagues are feeling the pressure back home when they’re looking at the cost of food, the cost of gas,” Meeks previously told CNN. “(Johnson) is feeling heat. He’s trying to cover for the president. … But I think the time of him being able to cover for the president is rapidly ending.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wednesday's successful vote came after several previous Democratic attempts to limit Trump's war powers had failed earlier this year. Mike Johnson's chilling Iran warning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wednesday's successful vote came after several previous Democratic attempts to limit Trump's war powers had failed earlier this year. Mike Johnson's chilling Iran warning {{/usCountry}}

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House Speaker Mike Johnson strongly opposed the measure, arguing that it could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

“I think it is a very dangerous prospect to take away from the administration and the commander-in-chief right now the ability to negotiate. That’s what this does. It, it weakens us, our position, and our leverage in negotiation on the peace in that situation. ‘Operation Epic Fury’ is concluded,” Johnson told CNN.

The Louisiana Republican insisted the administration had already achieved its objectives in Iran and said Trump should be given flexibility to pursue a peace agreement.

“The president is now in the process of, of concluding a peace agreement, and we have to allow him the latitude to do that, and I think a war powers resolution right now is very untimely, and a very, very negative, and dangerous thing for the country,” he said.

Republicans dismiss vote

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Many Republicans echoed Johnson’s concerns and criticized the measure as a political maneuver. Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast called the vote unnecessary.

“I think there’s no Democrat, no Republican, that can tell you what forces they would want pulled from Iran. There’s really nothing they actually want pulled from there. They just want a stupid political vote, which is what this is,” Mast said Wednesday.

“This weakens the president’s hands as he’s negotiating with Iran.”

What happens next?

The House vote adds momentum to a separate Senate effort to curb Trump's military authority regarding Iran. Senators have already advanced their own version of a war powers resolution, which carries stronger enforcement provisions and would require the president to end military action absent congressional approval.

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Even if the Senate ultimately passes its measure, it would still need House approval and could face a presidential veto.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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