The Kansas State Police issued a Blue Alert as a hunt was launched for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 65 in Kentucky's Warren County on Monday afternoon.

Representatational. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Blue Alert notifying “severe attack on law enforcement” was issued across the state. The KPS stated that the shooting suspect may be on the run in a grey Honda Civic with an Alabama temporary tag TN018596.

A Blue Alert is a law-enforcement emergency alert used when police are searching for a suspect believed to have seriously injured or killed a law-enforcement officer.

It is essentially a public warning designed to help authorities locate an armed and dangerous fugitive.

The shooting was described as an officer-involved shooting, but the details of the incident were not immediately clear. As of now, there are no details on who shot whom or if anyone was injured.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}