The Kansas State Police issued a Blue Alert as a hunt was launched for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 65 in Kentucky's Warren County on Monday afternoon.
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A Blue Alert notifying “severe attack on law enforcement” was issued across the state. The KPS stated that the shooting suspect may be on the run in a grey Honda Civic with an Alabama temporary tag TN018596.
A Blue Alert is a law-enforcement emergency alert used when police are searching for a suspect believed to have seriously injured or killed a law-enforcement officer.
It is essentially a public warning designed to help authorities locate an armed and dangerous fugitive.
The shooting was described as an officer-involved shooting, but the details of the incident were not immediately clear. As of now, there are no details on who shot whom or if anyone was injured.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.