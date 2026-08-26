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Was Dolly Parton a Trump supporter? President orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor country music legend

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Dolly Parton following her death and ordered U.S. flags to be lowered for a week in her honor.

Updated on: Aug 26, 2026, 01:02:52 IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at 80, with her family confirming the news in a statement and her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a video tribute through her official social media accounts.

Donald Trump leads national tribute to Parton

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at 80. (REUTERS)
Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at 80. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump also paid tribute to the legendary singer following her death and ordered U.S. flags to be lowered for a week in her honor.

He wrote on Truth Social, “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will... Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Deep Dive

Did Dolly Parton ever publicly support Donald Trump?

Dolly Parton maintained an apolitical public image throughout her career and did not endorse Donald Trump or other presidential candidates.

Why did Dolly Parton decline the Presidential Medal of Freedom offers from Trump's administration?

Parton declined the first offer due to her husband being ill and the second offer because she did not want to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her decisions were not framed as political rejections.

How did Dolly Parton's lack of children impact her career?

Parton believed that not having children allowed her the freedom to focus on her career, contributing significantly to her success, as she mentioned in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
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Trump’s tribute has also revived questions about Parton’s political stance and whether she was ever a supporter of the president.

Was Parton a Trump supporter?

Throughout her career, Parton largely maintained an apolitical public image and did not endorse Trump or other presidential candidates.

Parton had, however, revealed in 2021 that she twice declined offers of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump’s administration.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the highest civilian honor in the United States and is awarded to individuals for contributions across a wide range of fields.

Why did she decline the Trump administration offer?

She explained that she could not accept the first offer because her husband, Carl Dean, was ill, while she declined the second because she did not want to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told NBC’s Today, "I got offered the freedom award from the Trump administration. I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill. Then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of Covid".

Parton avoided political implications

Parton also revealed that she had been approached about the honor by the Biden administration. However, she expressed concern that accepting it at that point could be interpreted as a political statement.

She said, "Now I feel like if I take it, it'll be doing politics, so I'm not so sure."

What happened to Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton had reportedly been dealing with health issues in the months leading up to the announcement of her death. Her last public appearance came in March 2026, when she attended the opening day of her theme park, Dollywood.

Parton was also expected to make an appearance at an event held in her honor at the theme park in August. However, she did not attend in person and instead sent a prerecorded video message for fans gathered at the event.

Also read | Why did Dolly Parton never have kids with husband Carl Dean? Country music icon said 'it wasn't meant to be'

In the message, Parton acknowledged that she had been experiencing some health problems but reassured her fans that "things were good" regarding her medical condition.

Her absence had prompted concern among fans at the time. The announcement of her death on Tuesday has since made that earlier health update particularly significant.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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