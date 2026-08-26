The death of legendary Country singer Dolly Parton has left millions of her fans worldwide in mourning. As the singer breathed her last at the age of 80, the world is revisiting her life - over the years.

Dolly Parton performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York on May 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

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Dolly Parton was as much known for her music as she was for her sense of fashion. Even at the age of 80, she was always impeccably dressed, with her trademark wig and makeup always accompanying her, whether it was a performance, an appearance at Dollywood or a TV interview.

As the Country music legend passed away, many wondered how she looked without the wig and makeup - especially given that those two were very much an integral part of Dolly Parton's public persona.

Deep Dive How did Dolly Parton start wearing wigs? Dolly Parton began wearing wigs after her natural hair was bleached and broke off. She chose wigs to avoid bad hair days, stating it allowed her to maintain a 'big hair day' instead. Why was Dolly Parton sensitive about her wig and makeup? Dolly Parton was sensitive about her wig and makeup because they were essential to her public persona. She humorously mentioned not leaving home without them unless in a serious situation. What does Dolly Parton look like without her wig and makeup? Dolly Parton has never been photographed without her wig and makeup since she made them part of her public image, but when she was younger, she was seen sporting her natural sandy blonde hair.

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Was Dolly Parton Ever Photographed Without Her Wig And Make-Up?

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{{^usCountry}} Dolly Parton has always been very outspoken about her love for the wig. In a 2016 interview with the Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family," Parton had revealed that she decided to wear a wig after her hair was bleached and "just broke off." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dolly Parton has always been very outspoken about her love for the wig. In a 2016 interview with the Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family," Parton had revealed that she decided to wear a wig after her hair was bleached and "just broke off." {{/usCountry}}

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"I used to try to keep my own hair teased as big as I like it, and having the bleach and all of that, it just broke off," she had said to the outlet. "I thought, ‘Why am I going through all that? Why don’t I just wear wigs? That way, I never have a bad hair day! I have a big hair day, but not a bad hair day."

Dolly Parton had never been photographed without her wig and makeup after her hair was bleached. However, when she was younger, Parton would sport her natural hair. Most photographs of Parton in her younger years show her in her natural, sandy blonde hair.

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Dolly Parton has always been sensitive about her wig and makeup. She joked in a 2003 interview that she wouldn't leave her house without makeup and a wig unless her husband were having a medical emergency. She added that even her longtime business manager had never seen her without them.

It is important to note that the wig was very much what comprised Dolly Parton's public face. Things were different at home. In a 2024 interview with Allure, she explained that at home she does not wear a wig and often wears her own bleached hair, styled simply.

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Dolly Parton Death: What To Know

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Dolly Parton died suffering from a host of illnesses. Her death was announced by her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver. Seaver informed Parton's fans about her death via a video message shared across her social media hand. A cause of death was not announced.

"Hey everyone, my name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton," he said.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the of this moment, but haven't truly felt it until now."