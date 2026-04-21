Was Kash Patel targeted? Steve Bannon calls Fox interview a 'sanctioned hit'

A TV interview has turned into a bigger political story after Steve Bannon claimed that Fox News host Maria Bartiromo’s questioning of Kash Patel was not coincidental but ‘sanctioned hit’. The moment came during Patel’s appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, where he was pressed on election claims and later revealed he plans to sue The Atlantic over a report alleging misconduct.

Bannon calls interview a “sanctioned hit”

Bannon calls Patel’s Fox News interview a “sanctioned hit,” saying the questioning was deliberate and approved.(REUTERS)

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Speaking on his War Room show, Bannon reacted to Patel’s appearance on Sunday Morning Futures where Bartiromo questioned him on multiple issues, including President Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 election.

When asked whether he had “any information to verify” those claims, Patel responded, “Absolutely,” before adding, “We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down.”

Bannon said the exchange appeared orchestrated. “Maria Bartiromo, that was a sanctioned hit yesterday on Kash,” he said. “I think somebody wants to know when Kash and the FBI are really going to start to ramp up here.”

He compared the moment to Sen John Kennedy sharply questioning former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this year, shortly before she was removed from her position.

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{{^usCountry}} “He eviscerated her,” Bannon said, before adding that the Bartiromo interview felt similar. “When you see something like that, that’s called a sanctioned hit. That is signed off on,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He eviscerated her,” Bannon said, before adding that the Bartiromo interview felt similar. “When you see something like that, that’s called a sanctioned hit. That is signed off on,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They’re trying to get some information out or trying to see exactly if somebody is really doing their job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They’re trying to get some information out or trying to see exactly if somebody is really doing their job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bartiromo questioned Patel on whether there has been action on Trump’s repeated claim that the 2020 election was rigged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bartiromo questioned Patel on whether there has been action on Trump’s repeated claim that the 2020 election was rigged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Every time I see President Trump, he says this repeatedly… Have you done anything about that?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every time I see President Trump, he says this repeatedly… Have you done anything about that?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

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Patel said, “Absolutely, Maria,” and added, “We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down,” while claiming they are working with the Department of Justice and that arrests are coming.

Patel says lawsuit against The Atlantic is coming

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During the same interview, Patel also said he plans to take legal action against The Atlantic over a report that alleged misconduct, including “excessive drinking.”

“So, you know what? They can beat their drums and stand next to toxic waste all they want, but that doesn’t make it toxic waste,” he began, before announcing: “And, Maria, I’m happy to announce on your show, that we are not going to take this laying down. You want to attack my character, come at me, bring it on. I’ll see you in court," Patel said.

“So you’re going to sue them?,” the Fox News host asked, with Patel confirming: “Absolutely. It’s coming tomorrow.”

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Also Read: Kash Patel sues Atlantic for $250 million: 5 things to know about 19-page suit

According to Fox News, the report, written by staff reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, cited anonymous sources who claimed Patel showed “excessive drinking,” “erratic” behavior and had “unexplained absences” while leading the FBI.

Additionally, On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic over a piece published Friday alleging he has alarmed colleagues with excessive drinking, erratic behavior and frequent absences.

The lawsuit states The Atlantic, and its staff writer, Sarah Fitzpatrick, must be held "accountable for a sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece published on April 17, 2026."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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