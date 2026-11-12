Washington D.C. shooting suspect, who shot himself, was in conflict with building's homeowner's association

The suspect in the shooting at Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle on Wednesday afternoon, which left at least one dead, has been contained by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Interim Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department Jeff Carroll (C) gives an update at a press briefing following a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The suspect barricaded himself inside a building after shooting inside and near the Logan Circle location of VIDA Fitness, a popular gym chain. According to Jeff Carroll, the interim police chief of MPD, the suspect's location was breached by responding police officers before the individual was "contained" with a gunshot wound. Carroll said that they believed that the suspect shot himself fatally, NBC News confirmed citing federal sources.

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The suspect first shot once person inside the gym. Then he stepped outside and started firing. He subsequently left the location and took refuge in a nearby building. Carroll said that the suspect was in a conflict with the building's homeowner's association. At least four people were shot during the course of the rampage.

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“We do have an idea who he is,” Jeff Carroll said. “We believe there was some sort of conflict with the apartment building, but we don’t have much more than that.”

Carroll said that the responding deputies were able to talk to the suspect over the phone while he barricaded himself inside the building. It was during the phone call that they heard a gunshot, and the voice from the suspect's side went dark.

Subsequently, officers entered the apartment and found the suspect with a gunshot would. MPD confirmed that the suspect was a resident of the building where he had barricaded himself.

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As of now, Carroll said that they believe that the suspect was carrying only a handgun. But he added that "we don't know if there's other weapons that are involved." The suspect's identity has not been revealed by MPD.

Logan Circle in DC is located around a mile from the White House. CNN reports that Wednesday's travel plan of First Lady Melania Trump was affected "slightly" due to the incident.

Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of Washington DC, said that she has briefed the White House on the incident. “The White House has been briefed, as is my process, yes,” she said, adding that she "praised MPD for bringing down crime in this city and I praise our prosecutors.”

VIDA Fitness, meanwhile, closed down the location in Logan Circle temporarily, the president of VIDA Fitness announced.

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“The safety and well-being of our members, guests, and team are our highest priorities," an email sent to members read. "We ask that you avoid traveling to the Logan Circle location and surrounding area until further notice. If you are currently in the vicinity, please follow all instructions from local law enforcement.”