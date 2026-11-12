Graham Gerade, an inventor, is married to Kimberly Powell, who allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

It has also been alleged that Alice is a Chinese spy though Beijing has denied the allegations. However, the probe springing from Huang's infidelity could see him ousted from the company he dreamed up in a Denny's booth before taking it to great heights.

Kimberly Powell an executive at Nvidia allegedly had an affair with CEO Jensen Huang , as per a New York Times report. This news comes at a time when Huang is embattled following his affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation) coming to light.

What patent is Graham Gerade listed as an inventor on?

What patent is Graham Gerade listed as an inventor on?

While Huang or Powell have not issued public statements regarding the recent allegations, the Nvidia CEO sent out an email apologizing for his affair, after the news of his links with Alice Huang broke. At the time, the Nvidia head had also apologized for hurting his family and employees.

As for Powell, she's Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The NYT report had noted that both Huang and Powell were married to other people but did not mention her husband by name. Now, a report from Daily Beast has identified Powell's husband as Graham Gerade.

Who is Graham Gerade? Gerade is 54 years old, as per the report. He is a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application. Gerade is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot noted, “Powell is married to Graham Gerade, a software engineer (public records link him to Diameter Health) and USPTO co-inventor on a medical imaging viewer app. They live in the San Jose/Monte Sereno area.”

What to know about Graham Gerade's patent? Graham D. Gerade is listed as one of the inventors of the Medical imaging viewer, and a patent for the same was granted in February 2014. It was filed in November 2009.

Also Read | Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, appeared to accept her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; had introduced the two

“A medical imaging viewer application processes and interactively displays grayscale images having a higher grayscale range (bit depth) on a platform optimized for a lower grayscale range. The application additionally provides pixel calculations based on the user's selection of a window center and a window width,” the abstract reads.

Apart from Gerade, the other co-inventors are Hamid Tabatabaie and Amy J. Vreeland.

Kimberly Powell drops out of health summit Powell was slated to be on the opening panel of the Milken Institute's Future of Health Summit on Thursday morning. The session, titled Engineering the Next Era of Human Health, was expected to explore how technology can reshape medicine and drug development.

Meg Tirrell of CNN noted that organisers had been informed of Powell's withdrawal after the report about her alleged relationship surfaced.