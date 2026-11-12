Graham Gerade, an inventor, is married to Kimberly Powell, who allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Kimberly Powell allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a report noted, amid the ongoing scandal of his relation with Alice Huang.
Kimberly Powell an executive at Nvidia allegedly had an affair with CEO Jensen Huang, as per a New York Times report. This news comes at a time when Huang is embattled following his affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation) coming to light.
It has also been alleged that Alice is a Chinese spy though Beijing has denied the allegations. However, the probe springing from Huang's infidelity could see him ousted from the company he dreamed up in a Denny's booth before taking it to great heights.
Deep Dive
While Huang or Powell have not issued public statements regarding the recent allegations, the Nvidia CEO sent out an email apologizing for his affair, after the news of his links with Alice Huang broke. At the time, the Nvidia head had also apologized for hurting his family and employees.
As for Powell, she's Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The NYT report had noted that both Huang and Powell were married to other people but did not mention her husband by name. Now, a report from Daily Beast has identified Powell's husband as Graham Gerade.
Who is Graham Gerade?
Gerade is 54 years old, as per the report. He is a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application. Gerade is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot noted, “Powell is married to Graham Gerade, a software engineer (public records link him to Diameter Health) and USPTO co-inventor on a medical imaging viewer app. They live in the San Jose/Monte Sereno area.”
What to know about Graham Gerade's patent?
Graham D. Gerade is listed as one of the inventors of the Medical imaging viewer, and a patent for the same was granted in February 2014. It was filed in November 2009.
Also Read | Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, appeared to accept her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; had introduced the two
“A medical imaging viewer application processes and interactively displays grayscale images having a higher grayscale range (bit depth) on a platform optimized for a lower grayscale range. The application additionally provides pixel calculations based on the user's selection of a window center and a window width,” the abstract reads.
Apart from Gerade, the other co-inventors are Hamid Tabatabaie and Amy J. Vreeland.
Kimberly Powell drops out of health summit
Powell was slated to be on the opening panel of the Milken Institute's Future of Health Summit on Thursday morning. The session, titled Engineering the Next Era of Human Health, was expected to explore how technology can reshape medicine and drug development.
Meg Tirrell of CNN noted that organisers had been informed of Powell's withdrawal after the report about her alleged relationship surfaced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More