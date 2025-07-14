Watch Doja Cat, J Balvin and Coldplay's full performance at Club World Cup half-time show at MetLife

Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Coldplay performed during the halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday. By the halftime mark, Chelsea led the French giants 3-0. Cole Palmer scored a brace, and Joao Pedro got one behind the net. Singer Doja Cat performs during half-time (REUTERS)

However, it was the halftime show by a series of singers that lifed fans' mood in the stadium. Doja Cat opened with her famous Woman track and Coldplay followed with A Sky Full of Stars.

Half-Time Show Performers

J Balvin: Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvín, born in Medellín, Colombia, is a global Latin music icon, known as the “Prince of Reggaeton.” With eleven Billboard Latin Music Awards, six Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, seven Latin American Music Awards, and four Grammy Award nominations, his hits like “Mi Gente” and “I Like It” ensure a high-energy performance.

Doja Cat: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, a Los Angeles-born rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, won one Grammy Award and received nineteen nominations.

Read More: Lionel Messi bags vintage brace to extend record-breaking MLS streak: ‘Breaking records every three days’

Tems: Temilade Openiyi, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer, won two Grammy Awards for her soulful hits like “Higher” and collaborations with artists like Wizkid. Her global appeal adds cultural depth.

Emmanuel Kelly: An Australian singer and the world’s first differently-abled pop artist, Kelly’s inspiring story and music make him a standout attraction. His performance is expected to resonate emotionally with the global audience.

Pre-Game Show Performers

Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini: British pop star Robbie Williams and Italian icon Laura Pausini performed “Desire,” FIFA’s new Official Anthem, to open the final, setting an electrifying tone.

Michael Buffer: The legendary American ring announcer introduced the teams, Chelsea and PSG, with his iconic phrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” adding drama to the pre-game ceremony.