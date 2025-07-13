Lionel Messi bags vintage brace to extend record-breaking MLS streak: ‘Breaking records every three days’

Lionel Messi's historic MLS continued on Saturday, as he scored twice in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. The feat saw him extend his MLS record streak of multigoal games, which he claimed last week, when he became the first player in the league's history to score multiple goals in four straight games. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with Luis Suarez, left, after scoring a goal.(AP)

On Saturday, he took the tally to five, with a goal in each half. The result saw Miami move to fifth position in the Supporters’ Shield leaderboard.

The 2022 World Cup winner opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick, beating the Nashville wall and goalkeeper Joe Willis, with a low left-footed shot, which went into the bottom corner. Then in the 62nd-minute, he intercepted a poor pass from Willis, and then took the ball around the goalkeeper with ease, and then slotted it into the net.

Speaking after the match, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano lavished praise on Messi and also spoke on his workload. “Obviously, we’re monitoring the situation daily and having ongoing conversations with him,” he said.

“We’ll find the right time to give him a break. What he continues to do is unbelievable - breaking records every three days. He’s the flag bearer of this team, our leader, and he sets the standard for how we compete. It’s truly a blessing to be part of this stage of his career.”

It is also the first time Messi has scored in five straight multigoal league games, since his run of six with Barcelona in La Liga in 2012.

The Argentine's contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the calendar year. There have been reports about him wanting to sign an extension. MLS commissioner Don Garber recently weighed in on Messi's contract situation.

Speaking to USA Today, he said, “Messi has been such an incredible part of the MLS story the last couple of years, and playing so well. It's just been a gift to have the best player in the world in Major League Soccer.”

“We certainly look forward to him continuing his career in Miami. I know Jorge Mas and his partners are going to work hard to see if they're able to re-sign him and have him play here, hopefully prior to him playing for Argentina next summer. And not anything more I can add on that, but I'm hopeful that we're able to re-sign him,” he added.