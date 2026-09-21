Wendy’s stock falls 3.58% after franchisee bankruptcy: Why WEN is near a 52-week low

Wendy’s stock came under pressure after one of its major franchise operators filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Shares of Wendy’s (WEN) fell 3.58% on Friday, closing at $6.74. The stock touched an intraday low of $6.60, keeping it close to its 52-week low of $6.07.

Wendy’s stock falls after major franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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Wendy’s shares had also declined for four straight trading sessions by Friday. The latest fall adds to a much larger decline. Wendy’s stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value over the past three years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve The Wendy’s Company itself. The filing was made by Meritage Hospitality Group, a major Wendy’s franchise operator. Meritage filed for Chapter 11 protection on September 17 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan. Meritage operates 314 Wendy’s restaurants across 15 US states, making it one of the chain’s largest franchise operators. The company also operates a small number of restaurants under other brands.

Meritage said the Chapter 11 process is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and creating a more sustainable capital structure. The company expects its restaurants to remain open while the bankruptcy process continues, as noted by Coinpaper.

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{{^usCountry}} Meritage also plans to continue paying its roughly 9,000 employees, subject to approval from the bankruptcy court. This means the bankruptcy filing does not automatically mean that the Wendy’s restaurants operated by Meritage will shut down. Why did the Wendy’s franchisee run into trouble? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meritage also plans to continue paying its roughly 9,000 employees, subject to approval from the bankruptcy court. This means the bankruptcy filing does not automatically mean that the Wendy’s restaurants operated by Meritage will shut down. Why did the Wendy’s franchisee run into trouble? {{/usCountry}}

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Meritage said it faced prolonged financial pressure across the Wendy’s restaurant system. Most of Meritage’s restaurants operate under the Wendy’s brand, so weaker customer traffic and weaker restaurant economics had a major impact on the company.

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Meritage's store-level EBITDA fell 48% in 2025. Higher beef prices, increased discounting and problems with marketing put additional pressure on restaurant margins. These pressures made it harder for franchisees to generate enough profit from their restaurants.

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The financial problems also affected Meritage's relationship with Wendy’s corporate business. Quality Is Our Recipe LLC, Wendy’s franchising arm, is listed as Meritage’s largest unsecured creditor. Meritage owes about $24.9 million in deferred franchise fees to Wendy's franchising business. This shows that the financial pressure is not limited to Meritage alone and is connected to the wider economics of the Wendy’s franchise system.

Wendy’s has already reported weaker US sales

Meritage's bankruptcy comes at a difficult time for Wendy’s. Wendy’s reported a 7% year-over-year decline in US same-restaurant sales in the second quarter of 2026. US systemwide sales also dropped 8.2% during the quarter. The figures point to weaker sales across Wendy’s US restaurant network, adding pressure on both the company and its franchisees.

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Wendy’s management has acknowledged that customer traffic, value perception and franchisee economics were below expectations. In simple terms, fewer customers are visiting Wendy’s restaurants, while consumers are also looking closely at whether the food and prices offer enough value. At the same time, franchisees are dealing with higher costs and weaker restaurant economics. This combination can make it harder for individual restaurant operators to remain profitable.

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The weakness in the business has already forced Wendy’s to make major changes to its financial plans. Wendy’s withdrew its full-year 2026 outlook. The company also cut its quarterly dividend. Wendy’s said it was redirecting capital toward its turnaround plan as it tries to improve the business. These moves have added to investor uncertainty about how quickly the company can recover.

Why WEN is near its 52-week low

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The latest stock decline is therefore part of a much bigger problem rather than being caused only by the Meritage bankruptcy. Investors are dealing with several concerns at the same time: falling US sales, weaker customer traffic, pressure on franchisees, higher food costs and uncertainty around Wendy’s turnaround plan.

The Meritage bankruptcy adds another warning sign because it shows the financial pressure being experienced by a major Wendy’s operator. With WEN closing at $6.74, the stock was only about 67 cents above its 52-week low of $6.07.

What the bankruptcy means for Wendy’s stock

Meritage's bankruptcy does not mean Wendy’s is bankrupt. However, it highlights the financial difficulties facing some of the franchisees that operate Wendy’s restaurants. Because Wendy’s depends heavily on its franchise network, the financial health of its restaurant operators can affect the wider business.

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The immediate investor concern is whether Wendy’s can increase customer traffic, improve its value offering, support franchisees and successfully execute its turnaround plan. For WEN shareholders, the Meritage filing adds another layer of uncertainty while the stock remains close to its 52-week low.