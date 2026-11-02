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‘We're descending 10,000 feet/minute’: A blow-by-blow account of Florida jet crash that killed 9

The explosion sent flames and smoke into the air. Emergency crews were left to deal with burning wreckage and debris spread across the site.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 13:49:19 IST
By HT News Desk
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A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed into a neighbourhood in southern Florida on Sunday and burst into flames, narrowly missing homes near a busy road. Everyone on board was killed, US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said.

A fireball rises into the sky after a Learjet crashed in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, US. (REUTERS)
A fireball rises into the sky after a Learjet crashed in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, US. (REUTERS)

People in nearby cars filmed the aircraft falling from the sky before it hit the ground near a Palm Beach County road and exploded. Thick black smoke covered the crash site.

ALSO READ | 'Mayday, Mayday!': Final cockpit audio emerges after Learjet crash kills 9 in Florida

A blow-by-blow account of Florida jet crash

  • The federal aviation administration (FAA) said the aircraft had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to the Bahamas.
  • The jet was flying east at 35,000 feet (10,668 metres) when the pilots reported turbulence, icing and precipitation. They asked to climb another 2,000 feet (610 metres).
  • “We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” the pilot told controllers, as heard in an audio recording from a Miami air traffic control centre, posted on LiveATC, a website that broadcasts air traffic control communications.
  • Conditions worsened quickly. The pilot declared an emergency as the aircraft began to lose altitude rapidly. “We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed.
  • Air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data showed it dropping at 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute and eventually up to 30,000 feet per minute, exceeding its design limits.
  • “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed before saying, “We’re going to crash into the ground.”
  • The explosion sent flames and smoke into the air. Emergency crews were left to deal with burning wreckage and debris spread across the site.
  • The impact also created a large crater in the road, narrowly missing nearby homes and passing vehicles.

What led to the crash?

Deep Dive

What did the final cockpit audio reveal before the Florida Learjet crash?

The pilot first reported icing and moderate turbulence, then declared a mayday as the jet began descending rapidly. The crew later reported an overspeed condition and said they were going to crash.

What caused the Learjet 60 to crash in Florida?

The cause has not been determined. The FAA and NTSB are investigating; an aviation safety expert said icing and turbulence could have contributed, but investigators have not ruled anything out.

Where did the Florida Learjet crash, and what happened at the site?

The jet crashed near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North in Palm Beach County, near Greenacres. The impact created a large crater and debris field; officials reported no ground fatalities, while about 600 people needed shelter.
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Steve Arroyo, an aviation safety expert, told news agency AP that icing and turbulence could have contributed to the crash. He said they may have caused the jet to stall while cruising at 34,000 feet (10,363 metres).

Arroyo said investigators would examine several possible factors, including how the pilot responded to the icing and turbulence reported over the radio. He added that the NTSB would not rule anything out at this early stage.

With inputs from agencies

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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