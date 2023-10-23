‘We’re held hostage’: Phoenix couple served with restraining order for complaining about loud rental property

A couple in Phoenix were hit with a restraining order for complaining about a “loud” rental property used for late-night parties. The elderly couple, Linda Bliss and Mark Honold, planned to enjoy some quiet time in retirement. Their expectations, however, were ruined due to the chaos they frequently heard from the short-term rental home they live behind, making their lives difficult.

Mark and Linda made at least five calls to Phoenix Police to report the disturbance. They also complained to the property manager multiple times. The couple said that the property manager has now served them with a restraining order for making the complaints about the frequent noise and strangers around their house.

‘It’s just so loud, you can hear everything’

“We’re held hostage inside our house. It’s just so loud, you can hear everything,” Mark told Arizona’s Family. The house owner allegedly served the restraining order after they yelled at a few guests not to be loud.

“It was very demeaning because I’m licensed by the state of Arizona for insurance, working with children, the elderly, and they came and treated me like a criminal,” Mark added.

However, the property manager has claimed that loud parties are not allowed, and that all guests are screened. He also claimed that Linda and Mark were the only neighbours to have made such complaints.

Phoenix attorney Jonathan Dessaules had some advice for homeowners who may be facing a similar situation, saying, “My advice would be to document everything, keep a journal, walk by home and take pictures. If you are going to go to court, either as a victim or witness, or as party seeking injunction, you want to be able to put all the evidence in front of a judge. And not just say, ‘Judge, take my word for it. This house is crazy.”

