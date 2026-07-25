Were narcotics found in Lorenzo Salgado's van? New details emerge, 'Attempt to cast a shadow over...'

Laboratory testing has found that the substance recovered from Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's van was not a narcotic or any other illicit substance, according to US Rep. Sylvia Garcia and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

People hold signs in Hidalgo Park during a rally to protest the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas, on July 24 (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (AFP)

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The update comes weeks after the fatal shooting of Salgado by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Houston. As the FBI continued its investigation into the matter, his family argued that speculation surrounding the substance unfairly damaged his reputation.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed that testing found the substance negative for narcotics. Prosecutors declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The FBI, which is leading the federal probe into the July 7 shooting, has not disclosed what the substance was, only that the investigation remains active.

Read more: Who is Jose Trinidad Rojas? Judge blocks deportation of key witness in fatal Houston ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado

“The attempt to cast a shadow over Lorenzo Salgado’s name has failed.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rep. Sylvia Garcia announced the findings on social media, saying they supported what Salgado's relatives had maintained from the beginning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rep. Sylvia Garcia announced the findings on social media, saying they supported what Salgado's relatives had maintained from the beginning. {{/usCountry}}

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In an X post, she wrote, “We can now confirm that the substance found in Lorenzo Salgado's van was not a narcotic or any other illicit substance.” Garcia added that the powder was an electrolyte supplement used to stay hydrated while working outdoors during the Texas summer.

"The attempt to cast a shadow over Lorenzo Salgado's name has failed," she wrote.

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Attorney Ruby Powers, who represents Salgado's family, said the family had been informed that the Texas Department of Public Safety had confirmed the preliminary laboratory findings.

In a statement, Powers said the initial report showed the substance was not a controlled substance. She argued that unverified claims circulated before testing was completed had shifted attention away from the central issue.

"Lorenzo was shot, and no lab report answers for that," Powers said.

Powers also called for the release of Salgado's brother, Victor, from ICE custody. She reiterated the family's demand for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Read more: Houston ICE shooting update: Agents were looking for another man when Lorenzo Salgado was killed, DHS says

Federal investigation into ICE shooting continues

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The shooting occurred on July 7 in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood during an ICE operation near Canal Street.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Salgado attempted to drive his van toward an ICE agent, prompting the agent to open fire. DHS has maintained that the shooting occurred after the agent faced an immediate threat.

Salgado's family disputed that account. They argued he did not intentionally try to strike an officer and have questioned the circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force. ICE later stated that Salgado was not the intended target of the enforcement operation.

The FBI has not released body-camera footage, forensic findings or additional details regarding the substance recovered from the vehicle.

On Friday, members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus traveled to Houston to hear testimony from witnesses, community leaders and Salgado's family regarding the shooting