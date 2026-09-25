What's happening at Westbury high school? Houston ISD student dead after shooting on Dryad Street

A 17-year-old student from Westbury High School tragically lost their life in a shooting near the Houston ISD campus on Friday morning, as reported by the Houston Police Department.

Authorities report a shooting near Westbury High School resulted in the death of a 17-year-old student, following an exchange of words before classes began. (Westbury High School)

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The Houston Police Department confirmed that the incident took place around 8:21 a.m. at the end of Dryad Street, close to Westbury High School in southwest Houston.

Police Chief Noe Diaz explained that the shooting happened in a spot where students typically congregate before classes begin each morning.

"Someone came out of a wooded area nearby at a nearby [apartment] complex and from that we believe some words were exchanged and someone produced a handgun and unfortunately someone lost their life as a result of what I call a cowardly act," Diaz stated in a press conference Friday morning.

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Houston Independent School District issues statement

{{^usCountry}} According to a statement from the Houston Independent School District's press office, the high school was maintaining "Secure" mode operations during an HPD investigation into a nearby incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a statement from the Houston Independent School District's press office, the high school was maintaining "Secure" mode operations during an HPD investigation into a nearby incident. {{/usCountry}}

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While the victim's identity hasn't been confirmed yet, authorities verified that the deceased was a 17-year-old senior attending Westbury High School.

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By Friday morning, no suspect had been arrested, though Diaz stated that the investigation team "have an idea of who we're looking for."

"I'm saddened by the loss," Diaz said, stressing that "it shouldn't have happened."

"Keep this family in your prayers. These kinds of events shouldn't be happening in our community," Diaz said.

No lockdown after Westbury high school shooting

According to law enforcement officials, the high school didn't go into lockdown, and students were able to get back to their classes.

Diaz mentioned that the Texas Department of Public Safety was lending a hand with the investigation.

This marks the second shooting incident close to a Houston-area school within the same week, following an incident on Wednesday when a 14-year-old was taken into custody after a 15-year-old lost their life in a shooting outside a Spring ISD high school.