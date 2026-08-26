Dolly Parton, known for songs like Jolene, died at the age of 80 on August 25. Her representatives have now confirmed the singer had a ‘brief battle’ with cancer at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

Dolly Parton died after a 'brief battle' with cancer, her representatives announced. (AP)

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The news of Dolly Parton's cancer battle has led to some wild claims on X, linking the cancer to COVID vaccines. Notably, these are from unverified profiles and many appear to be anti-vaxxers. The speculations have led many to wonder what type of cancer Dolly Parton had.

Dolly Parton: Fact-checking wild vaccine cancer claims

One person on X wrote “It’s being reported that Dolly died from a ‘Brief battle with cancer’. Brief meaning 'of short duration'. Some might call it ‘Turbo’. God bless.” To this, another replied “So sounds like Dolly Parton died of TURBO CANCER from the Moderna poison she took/promoted/funded.”

Deep Dive What specific type of cancer did Dolly Parton have? Dolly Parton's representatives have confirmed she battled cancer, but they did not specify the exact type. Why are there claims linking Dolly Parton's cancer to COVID vaccines? Speculations about a link between Dolly Parton's cancer and COVID vaccines emerged from unverified profiles on social media, but health authorities state there is no connection. How did Dolly Parton's health issues affect her public appearances before her death? In the week leading up to her death, Dolly Parton experienced dizziness and dehydration, which prevented her from making appearances, including at the Dollywood theme park.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another claimed “COVID CANCER KILLED DOLLY PARTON.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another claimed “COVID CANCER KILLED DOLLY PARTON.” {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, despite these claims, there is no clear link between COVID vaccines and cancer. Mayo Clinic explicitly notes “COVID-19 vaccines are not linked to a rise in cancer or more-aggressive cancer.”

What cancer did Dolly Parton have?

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While her representatives noted Parton had a battle with cancer, they did not specify the kind of cancer the music star had.

The week before her passing, Dolly Parton reportedly experienced dizziness and dehydration and was unable to make an appearance at the Dollywood theme park. Instead, she appeared on video, to introduce the park’s new Nightflight Expedition roller coaster.

Also Read | Who will inherit Dolly Parton’s money after her death? Inside the Country icon’s $650 million fortune

The year before that, Parton had scrapped a six-show residency in Las Vegas, citing ‘health challenges’. Parton also canceled the rescheduled dates in May, saying “My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding [and] strengthening those, and hopefully I’ll be up to snuff again soon.”

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“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she'd also said, speaking of husband, Carl Dean, who died at 82, on March 3, 2025. One person on X even went on to claim “They say that Dolly Parton died after a brief battle with cancer. Her husband died last year after suffering from Alzheimer’s for many years. I can’t tell you how many people I know who ended up with cancer right after the death of a loved one for whom they were caring.”

However, there is no link between Parton's diagnosis and her husband's demise.