What did Trump announce today? Read full speech transcript here

President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time address from the White House on Thursday. The speech, which Trump billed as a major announcement on "election integrity," focused heavily on allegations surrounding the 2020 presidential election and included renewed calls for voter identification measures and election reforms.

US President Donald Trump following a prime-time address to the nation at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday. Photographer: Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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The White House said the administration was making the documents public in the interest of transparency.

(This story is being updated)