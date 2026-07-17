What did Trump announce today? Read full speech transcript here

President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time address from the White House on Thursday. The speech, which Trump billed as a major announcement on "election integrity," focused heavily on allegations surrounding the 2020 presidential election and included renewed calls for voter identification measures and election reforms.
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The White House said the administration was making the documents public in the interest of transparency.
(This story is being updated)
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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