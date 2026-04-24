What happened to HavinMotion? DMV rapper's death rumors go viral; what we know so far

A rumor is doing rounds on social media that underground rapper HavinMotion from the DMV has passed away. The rumor is doing the rounds on social media with hundreds of posts across platforms like X and Facebook. However, there is no confirmation about the Maryland rapper's passing.

Rapper HavinMotion.(HavinMotion/ Instagram)

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No statements have been released on social media from either the rapper's family or representatives. Notably, it is common for death hoaxes about rappers to circulate on social media, and many big names have been subjected to such hoaxes.

Death Rumor Goes Viral

Amid that, there were many posts from fans of the rapper expressing concerns about his passing. Here are some of the posts.

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“Havinmotion passing away is way too harsh,” one user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “I saw something about HavinMotion having passed away, but is that for real?” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I saw something about HavinMotion having passed away, but is that for real?” said another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “What you mean havinmotion is dead w**😭?!?” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What you mean havinmotion is dead w**😭?!?” said another. {{/usCountry}}

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“RIP havinmotion 💔 hate to see a young nigga go. 10 hour drive got me thru my route at times,” added another.

“Why would they kill havinmotion like wtf,” wrote one.

Who Is HavinMotion?

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HavinMotion is an underground rapper from Bryans Road, Maryland. He's known for his high-energy, nitrous-boosted style in DMV rap, with mixtapes like MOTION and TRAPPING IN BEVERLY featuring tracks such as "Folded," "Druggin N' Thuggin," and "Dreaming."

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Key releases include EPs Bang Music and 100 Day Run (released in 2023), Trappin In Beverly (released in 2024), albums Rich Junkie (2025), and upcoming How Life Been (2026), plus singles "Bold," "Free Tall," and "LATENIGHT" (came out in October 2025).

He has over 97k Spotify listeners and is called a "one-man band." He has thousands of followers on Instagram and X.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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