What happened to HavinMotion? DMV rapper's death rumors go viral; what we know so far

A rumor is doing rounds on social media that underground rapper HavinMotion from the DMV has passed away. The rumor is doing the rounds on social media with hundreds of posts across platforms like X and Facebook. However, there is no confirmation about the Maryland rapper's passing. Rapper HavinMotion. (HavinMotion/ Instagram)

No statements have been released on social media from either the rapper's family or representatives. Notably, it is common for death hoaxes about rappers to circulate on social media, and many big names have been subjected to such hoaxes.

Death Rumor Goes Viral Amid that, there were many posts from fans of the rapper expressing concerns about his passing. Here are some of the posts.

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“Havinmotion passing away is way too harsh,” one user wrote.