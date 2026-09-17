What happened to Tonio Hall? Latest update as fans worry about ‘OMW’ singer amid Norton Shores shooting

Fans feared for R&B singer Tonio Hall amid reports of a shooting in Norton Shores, Michigan, where a Texas man was identified as the victim.

R&B singer Tonio Hall has died at the age of 27, according to a tribute shared on Instagram (Instagram | @rnb.radar)

While there has been no official statement from Hall's label or family members, independent media page Blanco Tarantino TV reported that Hall had died in the shooting. HT.com has reached out to the Norton Shores Police Department to confirm the identity of the shooting victim.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hall, who is now based out of Texas, was best known for ‘OMW’, his breakout song.

Also read: Who is BloodHound Q50's girlfriend? Emotional Instagram post after rapper's death catches eye - ‘It’s always been us'

What to know about the Norton Shores shooting?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities responded to a shooting call on the 3200 block of Ingersoll Avenue around 6 pm. Tuesday, when they found a 27-year-old Texas man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite emergency efforts, the victim died at the scene, according to the Norton Shores Police Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities responded to a shooting call on the 3200 block of Ingersoll Avenue around 6 pm. Tuesday, when they found a 27-year-old Texas man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite emergency efforts, the victim died at the scene, according to the Norton Shores Police Department. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officers and detectives were at the scene to handle the situation, with help from the Michigan State Crime Laboratory. The NSPD got help from the Norton Shores Fire Department, Life EMS, and Michigan State Police.

The Norton Shores Police Department is still looking into the matter.

Also read: BloodHound Q50 shooting suspects identified? New horrifying surveillance footage surfaces as fans express shock

Officers have not yet identified the victim

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have not officially released the victim’s identity. However, multiple reports and tributes identified the man as Hall.

Hall has roots in Muskegon, Michigan, where he grew up with his family before he built a career in Dallas’ R&B scene. According to RNB Radar, Hall used to play drums and piano in church in Muskegon.

He eventually started sharing covers online, from which he gradually earned his presence in R&B music. Hall then moved to Dallas and signed with SEVEN14 Entertainment and finally released his debut song “O M W.”

His fans online have raised concerns about the shooting reports. One fan wrote on X, “WHY THEY SAYING TONIO HALL DIED BRO???!!!!”

Another wrote, “Tonio Hall was killed? I’m literally sick to my stomach smh.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tonio G, a fellow R&B artist with Tonio Hall, shared a previous conversation on IG and wrote, “Bruhhh. I don’t know what’s going on in the world, but somebody make it make sense. @iamtoniohall #toniohall #ll #resteasy where is”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last week, Hall shared an updated about his unreleased songs on Instagram with the caption, “I swear … & rn I got deals on Verses and & 500$ Hooks DM already know I’m walking on sh*t.”

He also shared an update about a new look and wrote, “Rebranding .. We cutting or keeping.” Fans are now commenting under his post about the reports of his death. One fan wrote, “Why people say you died bro do another video so we can know your alive and well.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}