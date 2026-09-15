Who is BloodHound Q50's girlfriend? Emotional Instagram post after rapper's death catches eye - ‘It’s always been us'
BloodHound Q50 or Mikquale T. Cooper was a Chicago rapper who was killed when multiple gunmen drove up next to his Tesla at a gas station.
BloodHound Q50 or Mikquale T. Cooper was a Chicago rapper who was killed when multiple gunmen drove up next to his car on September 13.
The rapper was in his Tesla when it was riddled with bullets at the Fuller Park gas station as per multiple reports. The 22-year-old ‘was in a vehicle when two vehicles pulled alongside and multiple offenders from each vehicle began firing at the victim who was seated in the driver’s seat,’ a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said to PEOPLE.
The incident took place at the 4200 block of South Wentworth at approximately 3:58am. The spokesperson added that BloodHound Q50 suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder and was treated on scene before subsequently being declared dead.
Also Read | BloodHound Q50's mother breaks silence after rapper's reported death, sends chilling message to trolls
Several people mourned the loss of BloodHound Q50 including a girl friend, who put up emotional posts after his demise.
BloodHound Q50's female friend puts up Instagram post
The Instagram user going by renee362_ put up a series of photos of her and the late rapper, who she called her ‘bestfriend’.
“I love u so much more than I could put in words,” she added.
“To my bestfriend… i’m literally torn I could never imagine life without you no matter what it’s always been us. Over 10 years of friendship of memories , laughs , and arguments we watched each other grow up What am i gonna do? You’re my real twin same person different bodies lol I love u so much more than I could put in words. I have your secrets that i’ll never tell they don’t know u like I do… I can’t put my finger around this i’ve never lost a friend let along a best friend this hurts so bad quale u just broke me I can’t even believe it this feels like a dream and im just waiting to wake up. You could never do no wrong in my eyes twin im so hurt I love you forever. Aye tho you everything they talk about couldn’t be seen in literally nothing YK THAT. A piece of my heart will always belong to you. Rest In peace until we meet again,” the full post reads.
While some believed that the Instagram user was the late rapper's girlfriend based on the touching post, this does not appear to be true. As per 954 Fast Pitch TV, which shares pop culture and music news online, nine of BloodHound Q50's girlfriends posted about him after his demise.
Who is BloodHound Q50's girlfriend?
As per reports, BloodHound Q50 was not in any official relationship. Hence, there are no details about his girlfriend. However, as per reports and the social media posts, the late rapper had several female friends with whom he was close, and they mourned his loss.
As for the Instagram user ‘renee362_’ who appears to have known BloodHound Q50, there's not much details either. One photo from May 2025 showed her in Miami, Florida. She appears to have joined Instagram in July 2016.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More