BloodHound Q50 shooting suspects identified? New horrifying surveillance footage surfaces as fans express shock

At approximately 4am on Sunday, Cooper was seated in a vehicle located in the Fuller Park area of the city when the shooting occurred, as reported by the Chicago police.

The emerging Chicago artist, known by his real name Mikquale Cooper, was declared dead at the location after assailants reportedly fired shots from two different vehicles.

Rapper BloodHound Q50 was tragically killed at the age of 22 in a shocking early-morning incident on Sunday.

How did BloodHound Q50's mother respond to his death on social media?

How did BloodHound Q50's mother respond to his death on social media?

Why is BloodHound Q50's death being discussed on social media?

Why is BloodHound Q50's death being discussed on social media?

What details are known about the suspects involved in BloodHound Q50's shooting?

What details are known about the suspects involved in BloodHound Q50's shooting?

Authorities stated that two cars approached the vehicle in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Multiple people from both vehicles reportedly discharged firearms at the rapper.

According to police reports, Cooper was hit in the chest and shoulder amid the hail of gunfire.

Emergency responders from the Chicago Fire Department quickly arrived to assist the 22-year-old, but unfortunately, he could not be revived. He was declared deceased at the location.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office subsequently identified the victim as Cooper, a resident of Chicago.

Also Read: BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago

BloodHound Q50 dead: New surveillance footage appears on internet Meanwhile, new surveillance footage, which captured the murder of BloodHound Q50, has surfaced on the internet, with his fans expressing shock over his death.

A representative from AMF Music Group verified to the Chicago Sun-Times that Cooper was the rapper known by the stage name BloodHound Q50.

Law enforcement has yet to disclose any arrests related to the fatal shooting.

The cause of the attack and whether Cooper was a specific target remain unclear at this time. The investigation is still in progress.