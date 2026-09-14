BloodHound Q50 shooting suspects identified? New horrifying surveillance footage surfaces as fans express shock
Rapper BloodHound Q50, real name Mikquale Cooper, was fatally shot in Chicago. Gunfire from two vehicles struck him in the chest and shoulder, as per reports.
Rapper BloodHound Q50 was tragically killed at the age of 22 in a shocking early-morning incident on Sunday.
The emerging Chicago artist, known by his real name Mikquale Cooper, was declared dead at the location after assailants reportedly fired shots from two different vehicles.
BloodHound Q50 dead: Cooper was hit in the chest and shoulder
At approximately 4am on Sunday, Cooper was seated in a vehicle located in the Fuller Park area of the city when the shooting occurred, as reported by the Chicago police.
Deep Dive
Authorities stated that two cars approached the vehicle in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.
Multiple people from both vehicles reportedly discharged firearms at the rapper.
According to police reports, Cooper was hit in the chest and shoulder amid the hail of gunfire.
Emergency responders from the Chicago Fire Department quickly arrived to assist the 22-year-old, but unfortunately, he could not be revived. He was declared deceased at the location.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office subsequently identified the victim as Cooper, a resident of Chicago.
Also Read: BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago
BloodHound Q50 dead: New surveillance footage appears on internet
Meanwhile, new surveillance footage, which captured the murder of BloodHound Q50, has surfaced on the internet, with his fans expressing shock over his death.
A representative from AMF Music Group verified to the Chicago Sun-Times that Cooper was the rapper known by the stage name BloodHound Q50.
Law enforcement has yet to disclose any arrests related to the fatal shooting.
The cause of the attack and whether Cooper was a specific target remain unclear at this time. The investigation is still in progress.
BloodHound Q50 dead: Fans express shock
Meanwhile, several people reacted to the video going viral on internet. “It’s crazy because he legit had 2 seconds to speed off and that’s all you need in situations like this.”
“The comments kill me cause none of us wasn’t there like at all,” another said.
“I’m curious what takes so damn long after he sat in the driver seat, especially having that feeling he was this man knew he was about to lose his life before it happened that why he wanted that fun ASAP,” a third person commented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More