What is 'crymaxxing'? Dillon Latham bizarre usage for tears as ‘hair spray’ goes viral

Streamer Dillon Latham went viral this week after telling viewers that he “actively” cries on a regular basis and then uses the tears as a hair product.

Dillon Latham revealed hid haircare secreat termed it as Crymaxxing(instagram)

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On April 19, the 21-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, described the concept on his Kick livestream. He referred to it as 'crymaxxing'. The video went viral on X and TikTok both amusing and controversial on the internet.

What Dillon Latham Said?

Latham told viewers during the stream that tears are made up of salt. He claimed that he steals the tears and puts them in his hair which compares the effect to sea salt spray. It softens his hair, he said.

As reported by UNILAD, Latham additionally instructed co-hosts to control their laugh when he showed the technique live on camera. The video was posted on X by one of the users, AdinUpdate, and immediately gained thousands of responses.

What Is 'Crymaxxing'?

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{{^usCountry}} Crymaxxing is an extension of the wider "looksmaxxing" phenomenon. Looksmaxxing is the practice of undertaking actions , sometimes drastic - to enhance physical attractiveness. According to IBTimes UK, sea salt spray is an actual hair product that is applied to add texture to the hair and give it a natural, somewhat messy appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crymaxxing is an extension of the wider "looksmaxxing" phenomenon. Looksmaxxing is the practice of undertaking actions , sometimes drastic - to enhance physical attractiveness. According to IBTimes UK, sea salt spray is an actual hair product that is applied to add texture to the hair and give it a natural, somewhat messy appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But tears do not act in the same manner or possess any known cosmetic effect on the hair. Science does not support the statement of Latham. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But tears do not act in the same manner or possess any known cosmetic effect on the hair. Science does not support the statement of Latham. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Is looksmaxxing dangerous or silly? Who Is Dillon Latham? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Is looksmaxxing dangerous or silly? Who Is Dillon Latham? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Latham is based in Richmond, Virginia. He boasts 1.9 million Tik Tok followers, 1 million YouTube subscribers and is now increasing on Kick. His content is about lifestyle, grooming and self-improvement especially to young men. According to UNILAD, Latham got interested in self-improvement due to a high school breakup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Latham is based in Richmond, Virginia. He boasts 1.9 million Tik Tok followers, 1 million YouTube subscribers and is now increasing on Kick. His content is about lifestyle, grooming and self-improvement especially to young men. According to UNILAD, Latham got interested in self-improvement due to a high school breakup. {{/usCountry}}

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He began to spend time in the gym, trying out skincare and perming his hair. He started uploading on Tik Tok to tell what he had learnt. His Tik Tok videos have so far garnered in excess of 100 million likes and over a billion views.

He Owns An Hair Care Brand

On top of social media, Latham has a men haircare brand called Simplectics. The product range of the brand is high-performance and natural hair styling products. The absurdity of the viral moment is difficult to overlook -the fact that one of the founders of a hair products brand suggests using tears in place of it has been seen as ridiculous yet funny by many viewers.

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Reactions online were varied, with some amusement and some actual curiosity whether the technique would work.

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