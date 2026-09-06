What is happening at Sacramento State? Reports of shots fired during Sacramento State Hornets football game

Sacramento State police issued an emergency warning about reported shots fired at Sacramento State on Saturday night as the university’s Hornets football team played Mississippi Valley State at Hornet Stadium.

Campus police urge people to avoid Parking Structure 3 and issue stadium shelter-in-place alert as Hornets face Mississippi Valley State (Unsplash)

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Social media users shared screenshots of the emergency notification and expressed concern about the situation unfolding during the football game. One post on X claimed Sacramento State’s Emergency Notification System sent an alert about “shots fired” and advised people to stay away from Parking Structure 3.

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What is happening at the game?

{{^usCountry}} The Sacramento State University Police Department issued an emergency alert around 7:35 pm warning students and visitors about a “dangerous situation” involving reported gunfire. Authorities instructed people to avoid Parking Structure 3 and issued a shelter-in-place order for the stadium area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sacramento State University Police Department issued an emergency alert around 7:35 pm warning students and visitors about a “dangerous situation” involving reported gunfire. Authorities instructed people to avoid Parking Structure 3 and issued a shelter-in-place order for the stadium area. {{/usCountry}}

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The university’s athletics information lists Parking Structure 3 among the areas used for game-day parking.

The university has not confirmed whether an active shooter was located or whether any shots were fired on campus.

The university’s emergency procedures advise people inside affected areas to follow instructions from campus police and emergency personnel during safety incidents.

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Community awaits official details after campus alert

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As of 7:50 pm, there were no announcements on the public address systems, the game was going on normally around the end of the first quarter, and everything inside Hornet Stadium seemed normal, according to the Sacramento Bee.

According to the authorities, there was no longer a threat, and the shelter was lifted. No injuries were reported, according to the police.

Cars were shot, but there was no information on a suspect, an officer on the field at Hornet Stadium told CBS Sacramento.

The football game between the Hornets and Mississippi Valley State went on uninterrupted.