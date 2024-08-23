What is nonverbal learning disability? Gus Walz showered with love amidst online trolling for mental condition

On a pivotal night at the Democratic National Convention, 17-year-old Gus Walz captured the nation’s attention with a simple yet powerful gesture. As his father, Tim Walz, accepted the vice-presidential nomination, Gus stood up, teary eyed and proudly declared, “That’s my dad,” adding, “I love you, Dad.” It was a touching moment that resonated with millions, but behind the scenes, Gus’s journey has been anything but easy. Gus Walz applauds for his father Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP)

Gus is a high school senior. His parents recently disclosed to People magazine he has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder. But they called his condition “his secret power” and said he’s “brilliant” and poised for success. He got his driver’s license last fall.

Actor Jeremy London defends Gus Walz

Actor Jeremy London was one of the first to stand up for Gus as he faced trolls, saying ‘this fight just got personal' in a viral video.

Jeremy London offered a tearful message to the digital world describing why protecting the 17-year-old, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder from the harm of hateful commentary.

“You guys know that we’ve been raising our grandbaby Kingston. But what I haven’t ever mentioned, because it just simply doesn’t matter in the big picture of things, is that he’s also nonverbal, and he’s autistic, and [there are] challenges to raising him that I didn’t have with my other sons,” London said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. This baby’s my … he’s my life. He’s my world. I’m telling you right now, if anybody says anything mean about Gus, I’m not gonna be nice anymore.”

What is nonverbal learning disability ?

Nonverbal learning disability (NVLD) affects a person's visual-spatial skills, making everyday tasks like reading maps, following directions, and recognizing social cues difficult.

Gus was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disability (NVLD) during his teenage years. Social situations, with their unwritten rules and subtle cues, often present significant challenges for patients like Gus.

While they can be incredibly articulate and excel in verbal communication, the world around such persons can be a confusing maze. Hence, nonverbal doesn't mean they can't speak. Understanding sarcasm, reading body language, and integrating knowledge across different subjects can become increasingly challenging for them.

Gus's presence at DNC and remarkable gesture has not just triggered hate and bigotry but also spread awareness about the disease, forcing many like Jeremy London to come forward and support the cause.