What is Sunita Williams' salary and net worth? NASA astronaut prepares for fiery return to Earth aboard Dragon

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is all set to make her way back to Earth with Butch Wilmore after the duo remained stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months. As per the latest update, the astronauts are reportedly scheduled to return to Earth's gravity by mid-March 2025. They remained stuck in the ISS since June 5, 2024, after their Boeing Starliner encountered numerous technical issues following its orbit entry, leading to worrying reports about the astronauts rapid weight loss. Sunita Williams, a former Navy officer and highly esteemed astronaut, has a substantial career with NASA and the US military. (AP)

For their eight-day intended stay on the ISS, Williams and fellow astronaut Wilmore passed all physical examinations. In February, NASA announced its plans to bring them back to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Astronauts like Williams work in a profession that is dangerous, full of obstacles, and fear. But have you ever pondered about her salary and net worth?

Here's how much Sunita Williams earn

NASA, the top space agency in the world, is an ideal destination for prospective astronauts. As per US media reports NASA's astronaut get salary on the basis of US government pay scales, which range from grades GS-13 to GS-15.

The annual wage for highly experienced astronauts like Williams comes under G-15 category, as per NASA records, is roughly $152,258.00, or ₹12,638,434 annually. This sum represents the payment for their cumbersome space trips and training.

The astronauts also get compensation for their outstanding work and accountability required by NASA's demanding missions.

NASA provides them comprehensive health insurance, advanced training for specific missions, psychological support to them and their families, travel allowance, among others.

What is Sunita Williams' net worth

Williams, a former Navy officer and highly esteemed astronaut, has a substantial career with NASA and the US military. The Indian-American astronaut has an estimated net worth of $5 million, as per Marca.com.

Moreover, Sunita lives in Houston, Texas with her spouse Michael J. Williams, a federal marshal in Texas. With her prolonged stay on the ISS, she has shown tenacity and commitment, making major advancements in space exploration. She is a prominent personality in space science due to her professional and personal accomplishments.