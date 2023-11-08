What is ‘Super Fog’? Smoke causes tragic crash, shuts down I-10 in New Orleans

Dense smoke, reminiscent of last month's devastating "super fog," blanketed Louisiana once again, leading to a tragic crash and the subsequent closure of Interstate 10 in the New Orleans area early Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle pileup on I-55 in Manchac, La., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A “superfog” of smoke from south Louisiana marsh fires and dense morning fog caused multiple traffic crashes involving scores of cars.(AP)

The closure, initiated around 4:30 a.m., was a result of poor visibility caused by smoke, fog, and multiple vehicle accidents. Motorists shared alarming videos, showcasing cars disappearing into the thick haze. Sarah Trimble, a witness, recounted her experience of being unable to see the vehicle in front of her as she crossed railroad tracks on her way to work. Another video captured by Connie Fiorella depicted cars enveloped in smoke, making it nearly impossible to discern the vehicles around them.

The National Weather Service explained that the smoke from fires near New Orleans had become trapped beneath a shallow atmospheric layer near the ground along Interstate 10 in eastern Orleans Parish. This led to dangerously low visibility, with some areas experiencing only a quarter-mile of sight or less.

Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service near New Orleans, commented, "All that smoke has nowhere to go." He explained that within the thick smoke, people could see a clear sky during the day or stars at night when looking up. However, horizontally, visibility was severely compromised.

The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory, warning drivers about the hazardous conditions. The thick smoke also significantly reduced visibility along Interstate 55 in Louisiana, adding to the perilous situation on the roads.

Tragically, a motorist lost their life in the crash on Tuesday. The victim, identified as a man, succumbed to injuries after being transported to a hospital.

This incident occurred just weeks after a similar "super fog" event resulted in a massive multi-car pile-up, claiming seven lives and injuring numerous individuals. These incidents have heightened safety awareness in the area, prompting residents to take extra precautions while driving.

While this week's super fog event cannot be directly attributed to climate change, rising global temperatures have exacerbated the issue. An exceptional drought in Louisiana has created drier conditions, increasing the likelihood of super fog occurrences. In response, Louisiana has implemented "burn bans" to reduce fire smoke in the air and minimize the risk of further super fog incidents.

Authorities and forecasters urge drivers to exercise caution in foggy conditions: slow down, allocate extra travel time, and use low-beam headlights and tail lights to maintain visibility. High-beam headlights should be avoided, as they can cause glare and hinder visibility on the road, providing a vital reminder for all motorists navigating the challenging conditions caused by these natural phenomena.

