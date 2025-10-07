What is the Insurrection Act and can Trump invoke it? POTUS says he may 'do it if…'

President Donald Trump said he would have "no problem" invoking the Insurrection Act if federal judges, governors, or mayors continue to obstruct his administration's efforts to deploy the National Guard for protecting federal property and enforcing immigration laws. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the measure would only be used as a last resort to prevent violence and restore order in cities.

“I’d do it if it was necessary. So far, it hasn't been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason. If I had to enact it, I'd do that," Trump said.

"If people were being killed, courts were holding us up or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure, I'd do that," Trump added. "I want to make sure people aren't killed. We have to make sure our cities are safe."

What is the Insurrection Act?

The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a federal statute granting the president broad authority to deploy active-duty US military forces domestically or federalize National Guard units for law enforcement roles. It serves as a rare exception to the Posse Comitatus Act (1878), which otherwise bars the military from routine civilian policing.

Key invocation scenarios include -

Aiding states at their request Countering rebellion against federal authority Protecting constitutional rights when states fail to do so

Before deployment, the president must issue a public proclamation under § 254, ordering "insurgents" to disperse within a set time, which is typically 24–48 hours.

The Act has been invoked approximately 30 times in US history, most notably during the Civil Rights era and the 1992 Los Angeles riots under President George H.W. Bush. It has never been used for immigration enforcement or border security.

Can President Trump Invoke It?

Yes, President Donald Trump has the unilateral legal authority to invoke the Insurrection Act if he certifies that conditions, such as civil unrest obstructing federal immigration enforcement, meet the statutory thresholds.