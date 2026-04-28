What's happening at Juliet Lane, Fort Worth? Shooting, active shooter reports spark panic

Reports of a heavy police presence are coming from North Juliet Lane in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

Scanner reports suggested that there could be an active shooter situation, though police have not yet released any details of the incident.

ABC News affiliate WFAA 8 reports, citing the Fort Worth Police Department, that what started as a burglary call escalated into an active shooter situation with one police officer injured.

The suspect has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a residence on Juliet Avenue.

An alert has been issued by the Fort Worth Police Department in Dallas asking residents to stay indoors due to the possible danger surrounding the armed suspect.

This story is being updated.