What’s on fire in Union City? Massive smoke plume visible from Atlanta airport and South Fulton

A large reported fire in Union City sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky, visible from parts of the Atlanta area.

A large Union City fire has reportedly sent a massive smoke plume over areas near Atlanta airport and South Fulton.

On Facebook, one person asked, “What’s on fire in Union city” as people tried to identify the location.

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Another said the fire was “off of Mallory Road near the cemetery” and appeared to involve “one of those warehouses.”

Others reported seeing the smoke from the highway, with one person writing, “I just saw it from the highway.”

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Massive smoke plume rises over Union City as firefighters respond

{{^usCountry}} A large fire broke out in the Union City area Sunday afternoon, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky. The smoke was visible from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and parts of South Fulton, according to reports. Fire reported near Mallory Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large fire broke out in the Union City area Sunday afternoon, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky. The smoke was visible from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and parts of South Fulton, according to reports. Fire reported near Mallory Road {{/usCountry}}

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The blaze was reported near Mallory Road, close to what appears to be a closed poultry processing and distribution facility. A South Fulton Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters were at the scene dealing with an active fire.

Cause and injuries remain unclear

Officials have not confirmed whether the fire started inside the former poultry facility or on nearby property. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, while emergency responders have not reported any injuries so far.

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