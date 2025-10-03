When does Battlefield 6 drop? See global release date, launch times by region and more

Fans of the Battlefield series finally have the major update they've all been waiting for for a long time. EA and Battlefield Studios have officially announced the global release times for Battlefield 6, which is set for launch on October 10, 2025. This will be a worldwide simultaneous release, meaning players everywhere will get access on the same date, but at different times depending on the time zones, as per Screenrant. Battlefield 6 is all set for global release on October 10, 2025.(X/@Battlefield)

An infographic shared on X shows when the game will go live across major cities. In the United States, Battlefield 6 unlocks at 11:00 AM EDT on the East Coast and 8:00 AM PDT on the West Coast. Players in London can start playing the new game at 4:00 PM BST, while those in New Delhi will see the game unlocked at 8:30 PM local time.

In the Asia-Pacific, Tokyo gets access right at midnight on October 11, followed by Sydney at 2:00 AM AEDT.

Battlefield 6: Some key global release times

• Los Angeles – 08:00 PDT

• Mexico City – 09:00 CST

• New York – 11:00 EDT

• São Paulo – 12:00 BRT

• London – 16:00 BST

• Stockholm – 17:00 CEST

• Cairo – 18:00 EEST

• Baku – 19:00 AZT

• New Delhi – 20:30 IST

• Hanoi – 22:00 ICT

• Tokyo – 00:00 JST (Oct 11)

• Sydney – 02:00 AEDT (Oct 11)

The schedule marks a change from the game’s earlier beta test, which began at 1:00 AM PT. This time, players will not need to stay up late to start playing. However, those in school or work may still have to wait until later in the day.

EA has also confirmed that there will be no early access period for Battlefield 6. While many modern shooters offer two or three days of premium early access, all players will begin at the same time for this full launch.

Pre-loads for Battlefield 6 are already available, except on the Epic Games Store. The game requires 55 GB of storage on PC, making it large but still lighter than some other popular shooters.

Developed by Battlefield Studios and published by EA, the game uses the powerful Frostbite Engine and will feature both online multiplayer and co-op modes. Rated Mature 17+, the title includes blood, gore, strong language, and in-app purchases.

With a worldwide release only days away, Battlefield 6 is set to be one of the most exciting launches of the year for fans of large-scale, multiplayer action.

FAQs

Q1: When does Battlefield 6 release worldwide?

Battlefield 6 releases on October 10, 2025, with a simultaneous global launch.

Q2: What time does Battlefield 6 release in my city?

Launch times vary by region. For example, Los Angeles – 08:00 PDT, New York – 11:00 EDT, London – 16:00 BST, and New Delhi – 20:30 IST.

Q3: Can I pre-load Battlefield 6 before release?

Yes, pre-loading is available for most platforms except the Epic Games Store, allowing players to start immediately at launch.