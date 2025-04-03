When does the Real ID law go into effect? Know the deadline and other details

On May 7, the Real ID Act will go into force, bringing about a significant shift for domestic air travellers in the US. The Real ID Act, which will take effect on May 7, will significantly change domestic air travel in the United States.(Unsplash/representative )

The Significance

To board a domestic flight, passengers lacking a driver's license that complies with Real ID requirements must show another TSA-approved form of identification, such as a passport, military ID, or DHS-trusted traveler card.

Additionally, access to certain military installations and federal offices will need Real ID.

Also read: April Social Security payments: Who won't receive their cheque today and why?

Things you should know

Standard driver's licenses will no longer be accepted for entry into federal buildings or on domestic flights under the new rules. Rather, passengers who are 18 years of age or older will require a Real ID-compliant driver's license or another type of government-approved identification, like a passport.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 with the goal of strengthening security by creating a uniform form of identity for all 50 states.

Originally scheduled to go into effect in 2007, the law experienced several delays. Although a suggestion to extend the deadline to 2027 is being discussed, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the firm enforcement date will be May 2025.

States have slightly different requirements for obtaining a license that is consistent with Real ID, but typically, you will need to provide:

*Evidence of identity and US citizenship or legal status, such as a permanent resident card, US passport, or birth certificate.

*Evidence of your Social Security number, such as a W-2 form or Social Security card.

*Two records attesting to your present address, such as utility bills, a lease, or a bank statement.

A REAL ID compliant licence or ID, or another recognised form of identity, will be required for all residents of states and territories to enter nuclear power plants, board commercial flights, and access federal facilities as of May 7, 2025.

Unless the resident is utilising a different authorised document, like a passport or passport card, or a state-issued Enhanced Driver's License, the card itself must be REAL ID compatible.

The Act does not forbid an agency from accepting other types of identification documents, such as a U.S. passport or passport card, nor does it require people to show identification when it is not currently necessary to enter a federal facility (for example, the Smithsonian's public areas).

Also read: H-1B visa lottery results for FY26 are out: Check your status in 5 simple steps

You must apply in person at your state's driver's license office if your present license does not comply with Real ID.