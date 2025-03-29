FDA recalls coffee from 15 US states over ‘unintended ingredient’, warns of ‘adverse health consequences’

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled a brand of coffee grinds from 15 states as they were mislabeled as decaffeinated and may lead to “adverse health consequences.” FDA was informed that hundreds of 12-ounce bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were marketed throughout 15 US states.

The health warning has been issued to those who avoid caffeine due to several health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, pregnancy, or certain drugs.

FDA's coffee recall: Which US states are impacted?

FDA was informed that hundreds of 12-ounce bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were marketed throughout Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming under false labels.

Earlier this month, Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee said in a statement its other products remain safe and ensured that the recall doesn't impact other Our Family Coffee products or product sizes.

“We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell,” the firm said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The category of coffee affected is ‘coffee roasters’ of Our Family with best before date of August 3, 2025.

US customers can return product and take refund

According to the FDA, the recall falls under Class II, which denotes “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Consumers can return a product to the store for a replacement or refund.

Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA has communicated with merchants and will keep an eye on the matter.

SpartanNash and the FDA have not issued any guidelines on how to handle the recalled product.