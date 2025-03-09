Ohio woman finds out she has cancer in her thumb after spotting 2 thin lines on her nail: Report

An Ohio mother-of-two made a crucial health discovery after spotting black lines on her thumb during a routine nail appointment, as reported by Daily Mail. Ohio woman noticed black lines on her thumb, leading to a stage zero cancer diagnosis. (Representational image/Pexels)

(Also read: Terminal cancer patient throws goodbye party: Man invites family, friends to ‘celebrate his life’)

Michelle Tagliamonte, 58, first observed the faint lines running across her right thumb in September 2024, shortly before her monthly manicure. The health coach and nutrition educator initially dismissed them, assuming they would grow out.

Unusual markings prompt concern

"The first time I noticed it [the mark] was in September," Tagliamonte recalled. "I usually get my nails done every four weeks, so I don’t know how long it had been there. My nails grow quickly because I have really good nutrition.

"It could have been there for six months, or longer—I have no idea. I took some photos of the lines and then decided to get my nails done."

Expecting the marks to disappear by her next appointment in October, she was alarmed when they became more pronounced. Taking it as a precautionary measure, she sought medical advice.

A shocking diagnosis

Following a biopsy, Tagliamonte was diagnosed with stage zero melanoma in her right thumb. Stage zero melanoma, also known as melanoma in situ, means the cancer cells are confined to the epidermis and have not yet penetrated deeper layers of skin.

According to statistics, approximately 89,000 people were diagnosed with stage zero melanoma in 2023. This form of cancer is considered non-invasive and boasts a high survival rate of 98 percent. Typically, surgical removal of the affected area is sufficient, though in rare cases, radiation therapy may be recommended.

A four-hour surgery to remove the cancer

On 17 January, Tagliamonte underwent a four-hour operation to remove the cancer. Surgeons extracted her right thumbnail, while a plastic surgeon performed a skin graft using tissue from the bottom of her thumb to cover the exposed bone and tendon.

"The melanoma was in the growth plate [of my thumb] down to my first knuckle," she explained. "They had to dig out the melanoma, leaving the bone and tendon exposed, so they needed to put some flesh back in."

The procedure left her with a significant incision and stitches along the side of her hand. While she will never grow a thumbnail again, she is relieved to have caught the cancer early.

(Also read: Doctors dismissed groom’s symptoms as wedding stress, later diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer)

A warning for others

Tagliamonte, who is right-handed, struggled with daily tasks post-surgery. "For the first couple of weeks, I couldn’t button my own trousers or put on my bra," she admitted.

Despite this, she remains grateful and is urging others to listen to their intuition. "I think it’s just a matter of being diligent and getting yourself checked out," she said. "Don’t take anything for granted. If you notice something odd or different, trust your instincts and get it checked out."