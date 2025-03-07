Doctors dismissed groom’s symptoms as wedding stress, later diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer

Ashley Robinson, a 35-year-old chef from Dacorum, Hertfordshire, initially dismissed his worsening health symptoms as stress related to his wedding preparations. He experienced severe stomach issues and began passing blood but was reassured by medical professionals that it was nothing serious. His general practitioner suggested it would likely resolve in a week, leading Ashley to focus on his upcoming nuptials, reported The Star. He was working over 60 hours a week while planning a lavish wedding. (Pexel)

At the time, Ashley was working over 60 hours a week while planning a lavish wedding with his now-wife, Jasmin. The couple tied the knot at Pendley Manor on July 20, 2024. However, in the weeks following the ceremony, Ashley’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He lost 12 kg in just seven days and struggled to get another doctor’s appointment. His concerns were repeatedly dismissed as piles, until Jasmin forcefully demanded that he be seen.

After finally being referred for a colonoscopy, Ashley received devastating news. Doctors discovered a tumor the size of an orange in his colon. A biopsy confirmed stage 4 bowel cancer, which had already spread to his liver. The diagnosis was a crushing blow to the newlyweds.

Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals egg freezing was a hard process: ‘2 to 3 weeks of hormones, injections’

Ashley immediately began immunotherapy treatment, and to his surprise, it delivered remarkable results. “I couldn’t believe it. I never thought they were going to say that it had shrunk by 90 percent; it was incredible,” he said. Even his oncologist was amazed by the progress.

Misleading diagnosis

Despite his positive response to treatment, Ashley remains frustrated by the initial misdiagnosis. He believes that had his cancer been caught earlier, it may not have spread to his liver. “At the time, it was obviously earth-shattering news, but now that I’m on the mend, it’s very frustrating,” he admitted. “I was 34 at the time, so I know when something’s not right. You know your own body.”

Also read: Indian teen with 'werewolf syndrome' sets Guinness World Record for hairiest face

Healthcare officials have since responded, emphasizing the importance of patients advocating for their health. A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board urged anyone with persistent symptoms to seek medical advice and follow up if concerns remain unaddressed. Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust apologized for Ashley’s experience, encouraging him to contact them directly to discuss his concerns.

Ashley continues to receive immunotherapy and remains hopeful for further positive results in his regular check-ups.