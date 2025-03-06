Terminal cancer patient throws goodbye party: Man invites family, friends to ‘celebrate his life’

A daughter’s video of a man celebrating with his family and friends “while he is alive” has tugged at the people's heartstrings. The man, a terminal cancer patient, decided to spend meaningful time with his near and dear ones to say goodbye. A man battling with cancer threw a goodbye party. (Instagram/@planetbibi)

What did the daughter say about her dad?

“My Dad is a Legend!⁣ I’m not sure how it is in your country, ⁣but in Poland, admitting you are dying ⁣is often seen as giving up⁣—a big no-go because it’s believed to bring bad luck. ⁣It makes people deeply uncomfortable.⁣ Here, we have a tradition of honoring people after their funeral. ⁣It’s called STYPA,” the daughter, who goes by Bibi Brzozka on Instagram, wrote.

She explained that her dad didn’t like the idea of a gathering where “he wouldn’t be present.” So, he devised something “bold, unconventional, and courageous" - his own goodbye party.

“What truly amazed me was how many people left inspired, saying they’d love to celebrate their life while they’re still here,” she wrote and concluded her post.

In the video, she gives a glimpse of her dad and the party he organised to say goodbye to his loved one.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “That’s how we should prepare for transitioning to another dimension. That’s how it’s done! Bravo for your father.” Another added, “The best thing I have seen in a while. He did it HIS WAY! Rockstar dad and a rockstar daughter. Bless his soul.”

A third expressed, “This is such a beautiful thing to do. As we get older, we can embrace the end of our journey, mindfully acknowledging the experience we’ve had. I’m sure more folks will be inspired to hold events like this!” A fourth wrote, “This is so beautiful. Cheers to the brave ones, the unconventional ones. And hugs to all of you as you navigate this transition.”

