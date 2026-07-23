Ludhiana: Minor abducted, gangraped by neighbour, his two aides

A 16-year-old factory worker was allegedly abducted by a neighbour and his two aides, taken to an isolated place in the Moti Nagar area, and gang-raped after being given a spiked cold drink. The victim narrated the entire incident to her mother after returning home. ASI Ajmer Singh, the investigating officer, said the police have booked three accused. (HT File)

Following the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the Moti Nagar Police have registered a case against the three accused.

The mother said she and her daughter work in the same factory. On Tuesday morning, the girl left home first to reach work, but when the mother arrived shortly after, she found that her daughter had not reached the factory. She began searching for her and later found her crying on a nearby street.

The girl then narrated the alleged ordeal, saying that while she was walking towards the factory, a neighbour and his two friends forced her into a car. She alleged that the trio took her to an isolated spot, gave her a cold drink laced with intoxicants, and sexually assaulted her while she was semi-conscious. After the assault, she said, the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter and then dropped her near her house before fleeing.

ASI Ajmer Singh, the investigating officer, said the police have booked three accused, all around 21 years old, under sections 70 (2) (gang rape), 96 (procuration of child), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He added that one of the accused is a neighbour of the minor girl, while the other two are his friends. Raids are on for their arrest. The police are investigating to know of the accused stalking and harassing her before the crime.

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