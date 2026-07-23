Ludhiana: PSPCL strike extended by 2 days as talks fail

Electricity consumers in Ludhiana are likely to face prolonged delays in fault restoration and complaint redressal following the extension of a mass casual leave strike by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees. The workers extended their strike by two additional days on Wednesday after talks with the Punjab government failed. Around 315 outsourced employees are deployed in PSPCL’s Central Zone alone. (HT File)

The agitation, which entered its second day on Wednesday, has already disrupted field operations across the district. According to official data, more than 18,820 electricity complaints were registered in the central zone of Ludhiana since the strike began on Tuesday, with thousands either pending or resolved after considerable delay due to the shortage of field staff. The extension means the strike will now continue on July 23 and 24.

Power supply largely remained unaffected as PSPCL continued operating grid substations with senior officers deputed in the field. However, breakdown restoration, maintenance works, complaint handling, inspections, new connections and other ground-level operations continued to suffer because of the absence of technical employees.

Employee unions said repeated meetings with the government had failed to yield any concrete outcome, forcing them to intensify the agitation.

“Our strike has been extended for another two days and will continue until the government accepts our demands,” union leaders said during gate meetings held across divisions on Wednesday.

The employees are demanding implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission anomalies, payment of 18% pending dearness allowance, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, withdrawal of the July 17, 2020, government order, regular recruitment to fill large-scale vacancies and resolution of other pending service-related issues.

PSPCL pensioners also joined the protest on Wednesday. Members of the Powercom and Transco Pensioners’ Union assembled outside the DC’s office, offering symbolic arrest over the delay in addressing their long-pending demands. However, no arrests were made.

The pensioners demanded implementation of pending DA, restoration of pension-related benefits and early recruitment in the power utility, saying strengthening the workforce was essential for improving consumer services.

Chief Engineer, PSPCL Central Zone, Jagdev Singh Hans said the corporation has continued contingency arrangements to minimise inconvenience to consumers.

Available officers and staff have been deployed at critical installations and grid substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply. While fault restoration and field operations have been affected because of reduced manpower, every effort is being made to attend complaints, Hans said.

Outsourced PSPCL staff to resume indefinite strike Outsourced employees of the PSPCL have announced an indefinite strike beginning at midnight on Wednesday, alleging that the state government has failed to issue a promised notification on their long-pending demands.

Around 315 outsourced employees are deployed in PSPCL’s Central Zone alone.

Davinder Pal Singh Sunny, president, Outsourced Employees Federation, Punjab (Central Zone), said the employees had earlier withdrawn their agitation after the government assured them that a notification would be issued by July 15. However, despite the deadline having passed, neither the notification nor appointment letters have been issued.