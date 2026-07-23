Ludhiana: Visit to check on married daughter turns violent; woman, son attacked with swords

A visit to check on a married daughter’s well-being allegedly turned violent when a mother and her son were attacked with swords by the woman’s husband and brother-in-law in Karamsar Colony of the Jodhewal area. Police said the FIR was registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The Tibba police have registered an FIR against Gurpreet Singh and his brother Jaspreet Singh on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh, 23, a resident of Gaunsgarh village.

The case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 126(2) , 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.

According to the complainant, his sister Pooja Kaur is married to Gurpreet. He and his mother had gone to visit Pooja after learning that she was unwell and distressed.

Pooja claimed her mother-in-law dragged her out of the AC room, telling her that if she wanted such luxuries, she should ask her parents to provide it.

Gagandeep alleged that when he and his mother asked Gurpreet about the incident, an argument broke out. The situation escalated when Gurpreet’s brother, Jaspreet, also joined the dispute.

The complainant alleged that both brothers attacked him and his mother with swords, leaving them injured.

Police said the FIR was registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused.