Ludhiana: Farmers protest over India-US trade deal, throw open three toll plazas for 3 hours

Members of various farmer unions on Wednesday threw open three toll plazas in Ludhiana for three hours as part of a statewide protest against the proposed India–US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which they fear could severely impact the agricultural sector. The demonstration was held on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), with farmers also accusing the Centre of pursuing policies detrimental to their interests. The protest remained peaceful, with police personnel deployed at all three toll plazas to maintain law and order. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

From 12 pm to 3 pm, vehicles passed free of charge through the Ladhowal, Ghulal and Chaukiman toll plazas as protesting farmers occupied the sites. Internet services at the toll plazas were reportedly suspended during the agitation. Farmer leaders said volunteers recorded commuters’ contact details to ensure that no toll charges were deducted later.

Addressing protesters at the toll plazas, BKU Kadian district president Amrik Singh launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, alleging that it had repeatedly ignored farmers’ concerns. He claimed the party continued to face public resentment in Punjab and warned that BJP leaders would not be allowed to enter villages until farmers’ issues were resolved.

Kirti Kisan Union leader Santokh Singh Sandhu claimed that the proposed trade pact with the United States would expose Indian farmers to unfair competition from imported agricultural products, threatening the livelihoods of millions dependent on agriculture. He alleged that the Centre was prioritising corporate interests over the welfare of farmers.

BKU Lakhowal leader Harminder Singh Khehra alleged that the government had failed to fulfil several long-pending commitments made to the farming community despite repeated assurances. He asserted that the agitation would continue until the proposed India–US trade agreement was withdrawn and farmers’ pending demands were addressed.

The protest remained peaceful, with police personnel deployed at all three toll plazas to maintain law and order. Farmer organisations reiterated that they would intensify their agitation if the Centre proceeded with the proposed agreement, which they claim could have far-reaching consequences for Punjab’s agriculture-based economy.