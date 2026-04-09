...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

When is WrestleMania 42? IShowSpeed set to debut with Logan Paul and Austin Theory

IShowSpeed is officially set for his debut at WrestleMania 42 stage with Logan Paul and Austin Theory against the USO Brothers and LA Knight.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:47 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

iShowSpeed will join WWE’s World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 42. The opponents will be the Usos and LA Knight.

IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins Jr.(Getty Images via AFP)

The card for WrestleMania 42 has nearly run its course. But two weeks before the annual “Showcase of the Immortals”, scheduled in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the match was officially announced on Monday night on WWE Raw.

iShowSpeed has been a recurring celebrity presence on WWE programs when he was present as a Prime bottle assist for Logan Paul against his match opposing Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Again in 2025, he had his most iconic moment at Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis. The streamer took a spear at a dynamic speed from Bron Brekker. The moment went immensely viral for the show.

Return to the WWE festival

Recently, Speed returned to the WWE television and interfered with the ongoing competition turned rivalry between LA Knight and The Vision. The streamer showed up unannounced at the Toyota Center in Houston and was on a lookout for Danhausen. Speed tried to convince him to loft the curse that has been following him for weeks, “I’ve been looking for you! You gotta lift this curse!”. However, the former was unable to convince Danhausen to agree to him.

 
wrestling wrestlemania social media
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / When is WrestleMania 42? IShowSpeed set to debut with Logan Paul and Austin Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.