Where did Hurricane Isaias make landfall? Scary visuals show damage in Perdido Key, Milton, Santa Rosa Beach in Florida

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center confirmed. It made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane at around 8:30pm local time with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.
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The landfall was near Destin in Florida.
Scary visuals showed a huge surge of water in Destin amid the landfall.
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Another video from inside a car showed the wind speeds.
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Another video from inside a car showed the wind speeds.
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“Hurricane Isaias very powerful 100+ mph winds hammering Fort Walton Beach to Destin, Florida,” a local wrote.
Hurricane Isaias: Scary visuals emerge
Scary visuals emerged from Perdido Key. One showed strong winds amid Hurricane Isaias.
Another clip showed the seas roil.
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Visuals from Milton showed strong winds. One was a webcam video and the other showed a water body.
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Scary videos also emerged out of Santa Rosa Beach, with one X page noting “Santa Rosa Sound recorded a 116 mph gust; Panama City Beach water reached 5.6 ft above normal high tide. Stay sheltered and away from windows. Prayers up.”
As per the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the maximum sustained winds of Isaias has dropped from 105 mph at landfall to 85 mph a half-hour later. The update came around 9pm local time.
The NHC noted that a life-threatening storm surge was affecting the Gulf Coast while flash flooding and hurricane conditions continued to spread inland.
It is now a Category 1 hurricane, the NHC further noted. This label covers storms where wind speeds are between 74 and 95 mph. The center of hurricane Isaias was 50 miles east of Pensacola, Florida. The storm was moving inland, according to the NHC. At the time of writing, the storm is still moving north at a fast speed of around 19 miles an hour.
The hurricane will move across Alabama and into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend. Flooding remains one of the greatest threats, but one must also keep an eye out for tornadoes and dangerous surf. The tornado threat continues for parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Carolinas.
Amid the hurricane, a power outage tracking site noted that over 418,000 homes and businesses in Florida and Alabama are without power.
Deep Dive
Where did Hurricane Isaias make landfall in Florida?
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin in Florida’s western Panhandle, at around 8:30 p.m. local time, according to the main article.
Which Florida Panhandle communities were battered by Hurricane Isaias?
Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola Beach, Navarre Beach, Miramar Beach and communities along Scenic Highway 30A experienced dangerous winds, heavy rain, flooding or pounding surf.
What dangers did Hurricane Isaias bring to the Florida Panhandle?
The storm brought hurricane-force winds, storm surge, dangerous surf and heavy rain that could cause flooding. Officials also warned of possible tornadoes and urged people to shelter indoors and avoid the Gulf.
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.