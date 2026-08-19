Chantel Brooks, a Fairfield woman, went missing on July 17 and police now suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Chantel Brooks, a Fairfield woman, has been missing for over a month and cops now suspect foul play. (Facebook/Fairfield, CA Police Department﻿)

The Fairfield Police Department of California posted an update today about the case. “The Fairfield Police Department continues to actively investigate the disappearance of 36-year-old Chantel Brooks. Based on what detectives have learned during the investigation, it is believed Chantel’s disappearance involved foul play,” they wrote.

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“To date, the investigative efforts have included dozens of search warrants, multiple coordinated ground searches involving search and rescue resources through Cal OES, and extensive aerial drone grid searches. The department is also working closely with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office while working through various leads in her disappearance,” the statement added.

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“Our investigation will remain active as we continue working to find Chantel and determine what happened to her. We remain committed to providing answers to her family and our community. The Fairfield Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chantel Brooks to report this information immediately,” cops further said.

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{{^usCountry}} They also left ways for people to reach them about the Chantel Brooks case. “Direct Contact: Call the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300 or contact your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous Tipline: Call the Investigations Division at 707-428-7600. Email: Send details to the Fairfield Investigations Division at case26-7208@fairfield.ca.gov,” the statement concluded. Where is Chantel Brooks now? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also left ways for people to reach them about the Chantel Brooks case. “Direct Contact: Call the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300 or contact your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous Tipline: Call the Investigations Division at 707-428-7600. Email: Send details to the Fairfield Investigations Division at case26-7208@fairfield.ca.gov,” the statement concluded. Where is Chantel Brooks now? {{/usCountry}}

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Chantel's current location remains unknown as cops are trying to find the woman who's been missing for over a month. She was seen leaving her job at Hotel Le Nain in the 700 block of Eddy Street in San Francisco at about 12:20am, on July 17.

Brooks was wearing a brown, multicolored brimmed hat, a red zip-up sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and brown furry boots as per surveillance images which were widely shared online.

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Brooks was then spotted at a CVS store in the 300 block of East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield, around 1:45am. Surveillance videos then showed Brooks approach her black 2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV in the parking lot of the store. The vehicle had a California license plate of 9SBB134.

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Cops have not disclosed what happened after Brooks went to the vehicle and whether she got on. Her brother reportedly told the San Francisco Chronicle that the SUV was later tracked down to 55th Avenue in Oakland. Amid the search for Brooks, here's all you need to know about the missing woman.

Chantel Brooks: 5 things to know

Brooks has been described as a 5 foot six inches tall woman. Brooks weighed about 180 pounds at the time of her disappearance. A person going by Calvin Robinson, claiming to be Chantel Brooks' brother, wrote on Facebook that her nickname was ‘Cici’. Brooks has been described as a Black female with black hair. The person claiming Brooks was his sister wrote that it was ‘not normal’ to have not heard from her in a month's time.

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Brooks' case is back in the spotlight after the cops announced they suspect foul play in the disappearance now.