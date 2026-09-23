Where is Miriam Haley now? Harvey Weinstein sentencing puts victim's whereabouts in focus

On Wednesday, disgraced film producer and entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was convicted in the 2006 sexual assault of former production assistant, Miriam Haley.

Miriam Haley, an accuser testifying at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, at the courtroom on April 30. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

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Weinstein was convicted in April this year. He was sentenced on Wednesday at the Manhattan Supreme Court after Miriam Haley delivered a victim impact statement. The sentencing, coupled with the impact statement, put the life of Miriam Haley in focus.

Weinstein said that he has remorse for Haley after she delivered her impact statement. “I live with many regrets and sincerely apologize for my actions,” Harvey Weinstein said.

Also read: Why Harvey Weinstein's Jessica Mann rape retrial ended in mistrial - Explaining jury verdict

In this article, we will take a look at what Miriam Haley is up to now, beyond the attention she received during the sentencing.

Where Is Miriam Haley Now?

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident of sexual assault at a Manhattan apartment in 2006, Miriam Haley has been living a private life. The Associated Press revealed, while reporting on the case earlier this week, that the former entertainment producer is now 49 years old and works in the advertising industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident of sexual assault at a Manhattan apartment in 2006, Miriam Haley has been living a private life. The Associated Press revealed, while reporting on the case earlier this week, that the former entertainment producer is now 49 years old and works in the advertising industry. {{/usCountry}}

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Her links with Harvey Weinstein emerged when she was working as a production assistant on Project Runway, which was produced by Harvey Weinstein's company. She first publicly identified herself as an accuser of Harvey Weinstein in 2017. She earlier settled her civil case against Harvey Weinstein for approximately $475,000.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein sentenced: Movie mogul gets 15 years in jail for 2006 New York sexual assault

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"Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away," Haley said in her impact statement. "All of this traces back to his actions."

Haley first made headlines when she testified at the Manhattan Supreme Court retrial of the Harvey Weinstein case in April 2025. She began testifying on April 30, 2025. Haley said in her testimony that she met Weinstein through her work in the entertainment industry.

Haley said that she was invited to her apartment by Weinstein where he allegedly pushed her into this bedroom and performed oral sex on her, despite her not giving consent to it. She also spoke about a later encounter where she did not consent but did not physically resist.

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Weinstein has faced multiple criminal cases over allegations of sexual assault, including accusations by women in New York and California dating back years. He was convicted in New York and California. The 2020 New York conviction was overturned in 2024 but he was convicted again in 2025.