Where is Netanyahu's son Yair? Ex-White House insider drops bombshell kidnapping warning, calls him 'vulnerable target'

A former White House insider claims that as international tensions continue to rise, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Benjamin Netanyahu, who lives in Miami, may be in danger of being abducted. A former White House official warns that Yair Netanyahu, living in Miami, may be at risk of abduction amid rising international tensions. (File photos)

Howard Stoffer, an international affairs specialist with 25 years of experience in the US government, warns that Yair must take security measures seriously as questions arise about why he hasn't enrolled in the IDF like his fellow citizens.

According to reports, the 34-year-old is doing "non-profit charity work" in Florida. Meanwhile, about 360,000 reserve soldiers have been called up to join the Israeli army in the fight against Iran, temporarily giving up their other obligations.

Why is Yair a “vulnerable target”? Professor Stoffer stated that Yair would be a “vulnerable target” if he continues staying in America. “I don't see how it would be possible for him to be in the US and not be a highly vulnerable target for an attack or kidnapping.”

He continued, “If he were coming to New York or to speak at some public forum, I would not go because I would consider that a potential target for some of the angered people that are out there.”

He believes that “it's a huge mistake” that Yair continues to stay in the US from Israel's point of view, due to his failure to serve and fulfil his military obligations.

He said, “I think it's a huge mistake from the perspective of Israel and from the perspective of the symbolism that he is not serving and doing his duty in the military.”

He further added, “It would be quite dramatic if the son of the Prime Minister of Israel were to be taken.”

Protection from Shin Bet or Mossad Stoffer believes that Yair's stay in America is "foolish" unless he is being protected by Israeli intelligence agencies like Shin Bet or Mossad.

He said, “I think it's foolish for him to be here. He should be doing his duty in Israel and that the Prime Minister's family is as much a part of what is required to defend their country than anybody else is.”

Daily Express US reported that Israeli soldiers are furious over the situation because they believe Yair ought to be helping with the war effort.

"Yair is enjoying his life at Miami Beach while I'm on the front lines," a soldier stationed on Israel's northern border told The Times in London.

Shin Bet acknowledged that it is in charge of Netanyahu's wife and sons' security, but it is still unclear if protection would last while Yair is in the US.