Israeli opposition moves to boycott Modi's Knesset address amid tiff with speaker | What we know

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Israel, Israeli opposition lawmakers are planning to boycott the Indian leader's Knesset address. This boycott call comes amid a tiff between opposition law makers and the Knesset speaker Amir Ohana. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018. (REUTERS)

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel as an effort to boost ties and cooperation between India and Israel. With his address at the Knesset, Modi will become the first Indian leader to address the Israeli parliament. Follow LIVE updates on Modi's Israel visit here

As per a report by Israeli daily Haaretz, opposition leaders are in a standoff with Ohana over his decision to snub the Supreme Court President, Isaac Amit, for the special session. This decision reflects the Netanyahu government's overhaul of the judiciary, which challenges the authority of the Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The judicial overhaul in Israel has been a major flashpoint for the nation. With the Netanyahu government pushing for larger control, the move was met with nation wide protests in 2023. However, these protests soon declined due to Israel's war in Gaza.

Opposition leaders have called on the Knesset speaker to invite the SC President, which would enable them to participate in the special session.

"We want to be in the session, we need to be in the session. Prime Minister Netanyahu must instruct Ohana to allow us to participate in the session," wrote Yair Lapid, the leader opposition on X as a special request to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.